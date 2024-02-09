A Canadian man was arrested in Thailand after he allegedly opened the door of a commercial airplane, triggering the plane’s evacuation slide right before take off.

CNN reports that the incident occurred on February 7 at the Chiang Mai International Airport in northern Thailand.

According to CNN, at 10:05 pm, the airport’s air traffic control tower was notified that Thai Airways flight TG121, heading to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport, was on the runway waiting in line to take off when a passenger opened one of the plane’s doors, which caused the evacuation slide to deploy.

The plane could not be immediately moved, temporarily preventing other flights from taking off.

A total of 13 flights were reportedly delayed, including eight that were forced to circle before being cleared for landing. Approximately 2,295 people were affected.

Thai Airways stated that mechanics were able to repair and inspect the door quickly, and the plane was able to take off just after midnight on January 8.

Wong Sai Heung, a 40-year-old Canadian national, was arrested by Thai police.

If found guilty, Heung could face severe punishment, from imprisonment of up to 20 years and/or a 600,000 to 800,000 baht (C$22,537 to$30,049) fine to the death penalty. However, CNN noted that Thailand has not carried out a prisoner execution since 2018.

It is unclear what his motives were for opening the door, police said. However, the man was reportedly difficult to communicate with and was sent to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation.

The Canadian man has been provided with a lawyer and translator, and Thai police continue to investigate the incident.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Canadian Embassy in Thailand for more information.