A Delta Air Lines aircraft bound for Canada was forced to make an emergency landing “due to the presence of smoke.”

On Friday, February 9, Delta flight 5263 was on its way from New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) to Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL).

“Yesterday, at 4:40 pm, the YUL emergency measures center was activated at the request of the captain prior to the landing of an aircraft due to the presence of smoke — not fire — on board,” an airport representative told Daily Hive in an email.

As a precautionary measure, passengers were evacuated, and there were no reported injuries. Airport operations were back to normal shortly after. There were 62 passengers onboard, according to a Delta Air Lines representative.

“Passengers were evacuated on tarmac out of abundance of caution,” they stated. “First responders confirm aircraft is okay, no injuries.”

One passenger shared a clip that shows fire trucks and passengers standing on the tarmac.

“Luckily, we were all evacuated and no harm!” stated Amar Ramudhin.

The aircraft, a CRJ-900, was then moved to a gate to be evaluated by technicians.

“The cause of the event is under review,” stated Delta. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

On February 3, another Delta Air Lines flight was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff.

According to the Aviation Herald, Delta Air Lines flight DL4826 departed from Toronto Pearson Airport at 6:47 am with 74 passengers.

The flight reportedly climbed roughly 11,000 feet out of Toronto’s runway when the fight crew donned their oxygen masks, declared mayday, and reported sparks in the cockpit.

“Mayday-Mayday-Mayday, this is Endeavor 4826, declaring an emergency. Just had a fire…an electrical fire up in the cockpit. Looks like it’s out currently. Requesting return back to Toronto immediately,” the flight crew said, noting that “74 souls” were on board with “9,000 pounds of fuel.”

The aircraft then stopped the climb at 11,000 feet, returned to Toronto, and landed safely on Toronto’s runway approximately 25 minutes after its original departure.

