A shocking hit-and-run video captured in Toronto on Thursday shows a silver vehicle slamming a person into the side of a tow truck and subsequently getting hit with a baseball bat.

The video, uploaded to X, picks up in the middle of the incident, which reportedly occurred near the intersection of Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road.

The 45-second clip shows a silver vehicle reversing on the road before driving onto the sidewalk and slamming into a white car parked nearby.

The silver car then drives alongside a tow truck parked in the middle of the road and slams a person — who we can only assume to be the driver — into the side of the truck.

Insane hit & run from yesterday captured on camera in Toronto near Danforth Ave and Dawes Rd. pic.twitter.com/U172H5F59n — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) July 5, 2024

Another man dressed in black is then seen hitting the side of the silver car with a baseball bat. Soon after, the silver vehicle drives away and turns right, with the video showing the back of the car visibly damaged.

Reactions to the distressing video were mixed. Some compared Toronto to Gotham City, while others repeatedly tagged Toronto Police to review the video.

Toronto Police confirmed to blogTO that a male in his 20s was arrested for assault with a weapon. No further information regarding what led to the incident was provided.