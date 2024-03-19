Paramount+ announces cheaper ad-supported subscription plan in Canada

Paramount+ is the latest streaming platform to roll out a cheaper, ad-supported subscription plan for Canadian customers.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Paramount+ said its “Basic (with ads)” plan will be available in April, priced at $6.99 per month/$61.99 per year.

The plan will allow Canadian subscribers to access all of the entertainment streaming on the Paramount+ platform, including the first and second seasons of HALO, Star Trek: Discovery, and A Gentleman in Moscow. With Basic (with ads), subscribers can stream on one device at a time, with the full HD experience.

Last year, Paramount+ launched its Premium tier in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. The Premium option allows subscribers to stream on up to four devices at once, including in 4K UHD, HDR10, and Dolby Vision for $13.99 per month/$124.99 per year.

Paramount+ also has a Standard plan, currently offered for $9.99 monthly, which lets subscribers watch shows and movies in HD and stream on two devices at once.

However, the streaming service said the Standard plan will see a $1 price increase to $10.99 monthly, or $97.99 per year, starting in April.

Streaming platforms like Netflix and Crave have introduced several changes to their platforms over the past several months.

In January, Netflix announced it was fully retiring its cheapest ad-free plan in Canada.

Crave recently notified customers that it would be raising its premium subscription prices from $19.99 to $22 per month, making it more expensive than Netflix’s premium ad-free option.