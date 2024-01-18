Get ready to pay more for your Crave premium subscription because the streaming service has announced a price increase.

In an email notice to customers, Crave said the price hike will kick in on March 7, 2024, and its premium subscription will increase from $19.99 to $22 per month.

At that price point, Crave will become more expensive than Netflix’s premium ad-free option, which currently costs $20.99 per month.

On Crave’s website, its premium ad-free option has already been updated to $22 per month for new customers.

Crave said customers can update their subscriptions, and switching to an annual plan can save 16% compared to a monthly subscription.

Crave customers also have the option to switch to lower-priced packages that include ads, which it launched last summer.

Crave Basic with Ads is priced at $9.99 per month, and Crave Standard with Ads is priced at $14.99 per month.

The Crave Basic package includes one concurrent stream, unlimited registered devices, and 720p video quality.

The Crave Standard package allows four concurrent streams, unlimited registered devices, up to 4K video quality, and casting with Chromecast.

Neither of these packages includes casting with AirPlay, downloads, or live stream access.

The cost of major streaming services has gone up over the past few years, and providers like Netflix have come under fire for introducing new policies restricting options like account sharing.

Crave has also seen a big price bump in its premium subscription prices. In 2016, the service charged just $7.99 for its ad-free option.

If you’re looking for the best bang for your buck when it comes to a premium streaming option without ads, Disney+ is priced at $14.99 per month, and Apple TV Plus is $12.99 per month but is only available on supported Apple devices.

Do you think the cost of streaming services in Canada is too high? Let us know in the comments.