"Vancouver hiking is not a joke": Visitor warns Ontario friends

A woman visiting Vancouver has posted a warning to her Ontario friends to expect difficulty when hitting the hiking trails near the West Coast city.

TikTok user Lauren Tes from Toronto shared a video this week from one of Vancouver’s local mountains after her friend apparently suggested she do an easy hike.

“They’re lying. It’s a lie. Easy hikes don’t exist here,” Tes said. “You’re going to be contemplating your entire life for this entire three- to four-hour hike you’re bout to go on.”

Commenters were quick to jump on the video, joking about how easy trails in BC refer to the terrain’s lack of technical sections — not its grade.

“That looks like a very easy hike actually,” one commenter said. “There is a path.”

Others suggested truly entry-level hikes for Tes to try next time.

Search and rescue organizations around Metro Vancouver know that it’s often the most popular hikes that are the most dangerous. They draw crowds, and not everyone is prepared — resulting in a large volume of rescue calls.

Rescuers advise hikers to always be prepared with essential safety gear, let a friend or family member know where they’re going and when to expect them back, and thoroughly research the trail before heading out.

Tes’ final words of advice to out-of-town folks visiting Vancouver?

“You’ve been warned.”