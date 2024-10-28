"F**king disgusting": Group dressed as the KKK allowed into Canadian firefighters club Halloween party

Editor’s note: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing.

A firefighters club in Nova Scotia is receiving backlash after attendees dressed up as the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) to its Halloween party.

A video showing the party-goers wearing the recognizable garb of the racist American white supremacist terrorist group was posted on X on Sunday.

“A group of people decided it would be a great idea to dress as members of the KKK for Halloween and attend an event at the North Sidney Fire Fighters Club in Sidney, Nova Scotia,” reads the post.

“They were even allowed to bring a cross inside with them. NSFFC has since released a minimal apology.”

People flooded the comments, expressing their disturbed reactions.

“How on earth was this allowed? This is essentially a hate crime,” reads one reply.

The North Sydney Fire Fighters Club shared a statement on its Facebook page, apologizing for the incident.

“We made a mistake!” it reads. “We apologize to any and all of our community who were offended or hurt by our lack of actions… We promise to be better in the future.”

The club added that the four individuals shown in the video are not associated with the organization in any way.

Wade Gouthro, the deputy fire chief of the North Sydney Fire Department, also made a statement in the comments.

“I can honestly tell you that the situation at the North Sydney Firefighters Club is not who we are or what we stand for,” he wrote. “The members of North Sydney and myself are very sorry from the bottom of our hearts, and we ask for your forgiveness.”

He goes on to say that the club would never “intentionally hurt or insult” anyone regardless of race, orientation or religion and that being referred to as “racists hurts bad.”

Gouthro adds that he wasn’t working during the Halloween party, but having attended dances in his 29 years of service, he says, “You never know what you are going to see come through the door.”

“Most times we think ah it is a costume without really thinking of the big picture or the past it represents,” he wrote. “So, when you folks comment that they shouldn’t have gotten in and that we need to do better, you are right, and we will.”

Canadians aren’t impressed with the apology.

Many replied to the statement, saying that it lacks accountability.

“Where is the accountability?! This apology is the bare minimum, and you can tell it’s lacking in remorse and critical thinking skills,” reads one comment. “This isn’t a ‘mistake,’ it was intentional… they knew exactly what it meant dressing up like that. And y’all let them.”

“This is not a mistake; this is blatant racism,” added another. “They should have never been let in. Apologies are meaningless with no actions behind them.”