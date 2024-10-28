Skilled trade worker excited to be mortgage-free after lottery win

For one Canadian lottery player, winning a prize means paying off his debts and more financial freedom.

Michel Plante, a resident of Bainsville, Ontario, works in the skilled trades. He is a regular lottery player and said he has several favourite games: Lotto Max, Daily Grand, and Ontario 49. He heads to the same store every week to buy his lottery tickets and always adds Encore to his picks.

The lottery player said he had a running joke with his supervisor.

“Over the past few months, I’ve started every Monday morning the same way. When I get to work and see my supervisor, I always say, ‘I have good news, and I have bad news. The good news is that I’m still working here, and the bad news is that I only won $2 on my lottery tickets,'” Plante said, laughing.

However, the day came when he finally won more than $2.

“I checked this ticket on the OLG app, and when I saw all the zeroes, I was shocked,” recalled Plante.

He discovered that he had matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the September 25, 2024, Lotto 6/49 draw, making him $100,000 richer.

“I started my prize claim right away but continued to check my ticket to make sure it was true,” he recalled. “I was worried this was all a dream.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre in downtown Toronto to claim his windfall, Plante shared that he already knows what to do with his money.

“It felt so good to walk into work and say I had won $100,000!” he said. “This win feels like a breath of fresh air. I will be mortgage-free, and I’ll be able to set some aside to treat myself to a nice vacation.”

The winning ticket was purchased at MacEwen on Military Road in Lancaster.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.