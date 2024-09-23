Daylight Saving Time 2024: When will Canadians turn their clocks back?

Changes to Daylight Saving Time took effect in March 2024, moving parts of the world an hour forward. Soon, you’ll turn back your clocks.

On March 10, Canadians in regions where the time change is applicable were grumpy with a capital G.

“Daylight Saving Time is so useless. Why Canada can’t get rid of this bullcrap 🤬,” one person wrote on X the very day that the time change kicked in.

There has been a petition to stop the practice altogether since 2019, and it makes rounds every year.

Yes, the first month sounds hard. And several months later, operating on just one less hour of sleep still stings a bit, but not for long.

Clocks are scheduled to return that precious daylight hour to Canadians in early November.

Daylight Saving Time changes affect six time zones across the country: Pacific, Mountain, Central, Eastern, and Atlantic. Newfoundland DST is also 30 minutes behind Atlantic time.

According to timeanddate.com, time changes are scheduled for November 3. At 2 am local time, change the clocks to 1 am.

The website states, “Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier on November 3, 2024, than the day before. There will be more light in the morning and less light in the evening.”

Canadian regions that don’t observe Daylight Saving Time include most of Saskatchewan, some parts of Quebec and BC, all of Yukon, and Nunavut’s Southampton Island.

So, unless you’re in these parts, set a reminder to turn your wristwatch and the clocks in your home back. There’s just over a month left.

Click here for more information on Daylight Saving Time 2024.