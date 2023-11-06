Canadian employers have slowed down hiring — here's why that could be a good thing

When new economic data from Canada, the US, and the EU all tell a similar story… we’d call that a trend worth noting.

What happened: A flurry of new jobs data is showing a sharp slowdown in hiring across Western economies.

In Canada , unemployment rose to 5.7%, and the economy added fewer jobs than expected.

, unemployment rose to 5.7%, and the economy added fewer jobs than expected. In the US , unemployment rose to 3.9%, and the economy added the fewest jobs since June.

, unemployment rose to 3.9%, and the economy added the fewest jobs since June. In the Eurozone, unemployment unexpectedly jumped to 6.5% from record lows.

Why it matters: Weaker job markets from Paris to Peterborough to Pittsburgh signal a broad economic cooling across developed economies and will encourage central banks to pause rate hikes for the foreseeable future — if they don’t decide to end hikes entirely.

You might also like: "I don't have time for anything": TikTok slamming nine-to-five work day sparks heated debate

These are the highest-paying jobs in Canada, and the top five all require the same degree

Layoffs and loan losses: It’s a bad time to be a big bank in Canada

Yes, but: While the job market is softening, that has — with some notable exceptions — not translated into mass layoffs. Instead, many businesses are just putting a pause on hiring.

That’s helping to keep wages up, with yesterday’s data showing that worker wage growth is still above inflation levels in both Canada and the US.

Bottom line: The headlines are gloomy, but these labour trends are what central bankers have been aiming for — or in economic-speak, a “soft landing” that sees inflation fall without putting a lot of people out of work.

Get smarter about what matters. Sign up for The Peak, a free five-minute daily email on Canadian business, tech, and finance that you’ll actually enjoy reading.