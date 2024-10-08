Hunter's Moon: October's supermoon is set to be one of the biggest of 2024

Mark your calendars because another supermoon will dazzle the skies this month, and it’s set to be one of the biggest and brightest this year.

According to Space.com, the Hunter’s Moon will occur on October 17 and orbit closer to Earth than any other supermoon in 2024.

The website notes that this is a defining feature of what makes it a supermoon, as it occurs a day after the moon reaches perigee, the point in its slightly elliptical orbit when it’s closest to Earth.

Because of its closer proximity to our planet, supermoons appear about 10% larger than a normal full moon.

The meaning behind the name of this supermoon

Like many celestial events, this supermoon has a name with a backstory.

According to the Old Farmers’ Almanac, this moon signalled hunters to start hunting in preparation for winter.

The Farmers’ Almanac notes that sometimes the Hunter’s Moon is also referred to as the Sanguine or Blood Moon as it can be linked to the colour of the fall leaves or the blood of the hunted animals.

Harvest Moon vs. Hunter’s Moon

Autumn is the harvest season, which may lead to confusion about when the Harvest Moon takes place and its distinction from the Hunter’s Moon.

This year’s Harvest Moon was on September 17. That moon “occurs nearest to the autumnal equinox date,” meaning it can occur in September or October.

The Hunter’s Moon is the first full moon after the Harvest Moon and can occur in October or November.

When is it best to view the Hunter’s Moon?

If you want to view the Hunter’s Moon, you must get up early.

It will reach its peak illumination at around 7:26 am ET on October 17.

Be sure to snap some pictures and enjoy one of the year’s last supermoons! The next one will take place on November 15.