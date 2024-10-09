Gen Z customer service worker to buy car with first major lottery win

A Gen Z lottery player from Ontario has a lot of exciting plans for her first major win.

Ingersoll resident Maria Foster won a $100,000 top prize with the Instant Jazzy Riches game.

The customer service worker is an occasional lottery player and is celebrating her first big win after picking up an Instant Jazzy Riches ticket.

“I checked my ticket using the OLG app. It was only then that I realized I had won the top prize. I was left in shock,” the 22-year-old recalled while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her windfall.

“I told my mom, and she was so surprised. Together, we scanned the ticket again just to make sure,” she smiled.

Foster says she’s looking forward to using her lottery prize to buy a car, go shopping, and maybe take a trip.

“Winning feels so good. It’s surreal!” she concluded.

Foster bought her winning ticket at King’s Variety & Video on King Street West in Ingersoll.

She isn’t the only young lottery player that has won big recently.

A 23-year-old from Brampton celebrated a “life-changing” lottery win last month.

“I shared the news with my family and coworkers,” he said, adding that they were all “so happy” about finding out about his $132,165.90 win.

Porte already has some plans for how he’ll responsibly spend his money, keeping his future in mind. He said he wants to pay off his car and use some of his winnings to invest.

Bisrat Yemane is another Gen Z winner. The 24-year-old from Guelph, Ontario, matched the last six of seven Encore numbers for the July 26, 2024, Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.

Like Porte and Foster, he said he would use his winnings for a new car and also invest.

If you want a chance at winning the lottery like these young players, the Lotto 6/49 draw is tonight with a jackpot of $32 million.

Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot is at $60 million with six Maxmillions up for grabs, so don’t forget to grab a ticket.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.