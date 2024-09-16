The skies above Canada may dance with colour tonight, as predictions suggest a good chance that the northern lights will be viewable across the country.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts strong aurora activity across Canada and parts of the US late Monday night and early into Tuesday morning.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Centre announced a “G3 Watch” for July 24 due to the arrival of a coronal mass ejection (CME), which is an eruption of solar material.

The NOAA uses a scale ranging from G1 (minor class storms) to G5 (the highest class storms).

Periods of G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storms are likely on 16 Sep 2024 due to coronal hole influences and the anticipated arrival of a CME associated with an X4.5 flare at 14/1529 UTC from AR3825. pic.twitter.com/fIZTRhwkej — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) September 14, 2024

In a post on X, the agency said that “Periods of …strong geomagnetic storms” will likely occur on September 16.

This storm won’t be as strong as the one in May, which was classified as G4 and produced strong aurora activity across Canada.

Space weather physicist Dr. Tamitha Skov predicts that the storm “will arrive on the late side, possibly deflected further east by a fast solar wind stream.”

The big #solarstorm launched during the X4.5-flare is on its way to Earth. NOAA & NASA predictions indicate arrival anytime from 0600 UTC to 1800 UTC September 16. Likely the storm will arrive on the late side, possibly deflected further east by a fast solar wind stream. My… pic.twitter.com/ifT4UZt6jU — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) September 16, 2024

According to the NOAA’s current predictions, there will be activity visible across Canada tonight, with a higher chance of viewing the lights in the north and central parts of the country. However, the NOAA’s aurora viewline predicts the lights may be visible as far south as “Pennsylvania to Iowa to Oregon.”

“The brightness and location of the aurora is typically shown as a green oval centred on Earth’s magnetic pole. The green ovals turn red when the aurora is forecasted to be more intense,” stated the NOAA.

“Aurora can often be observed somewhere on Earth from just after sunset or just before sunrise.”

Of course, whether the aurora will be visible from your part of the country will depend on the weather forecast and clear skies.