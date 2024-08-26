Sure, getting a great deal on an old favourite is awesome, but there’s nothing quite like the thrill of discovering something new AND cool. And because we know you’re busy, we did the work of digging through the Internet to find you all the cool new products we think might tickle your fancy, from *actually* stylish ear protection to click-on phone keyboards (and plenty of other neat stuff in between).

With plenty of sweet summer left, there’s lots of time to catch a great show — just make sure you’re protecting your ears! These chic metallic plugs are the perfect way to do that, thanks to their hear-through feature that’ll ensure you still get the full sonic experience of your fave artists. Reviewers gave them proper testing at loud concerts and said they not only kept their ears from ringing after but actually felt comfortable doing it, too.

If we could dream up a genius hair product, it might look something like this: a styling cream with a built-in wand for quick touchups. Use it to style your edges, tame pesky flyaways, or just de-frizz on a humid day. Reviewers love that it never makes their hair feel crunchy, either.

No matter where you’re at in your health journey, this sports bra will be there to support you. It’s uniquely designed in collaboration with people who have undergone breast surgery, has room for prosthetics, and can be adjusted almost infinitely to fit to your needs. Even the side seams are placed further in the back than normal to help minimize any potential skin irritation.

For when you’re big on collecting memories but not so much on luggage space, this petite camera will let you have both. It’s essentially just a lens, so you can snap all the pics your heart desires — just make sure you’ve got a smartphone printer for when you want to bring those sweet snaps into the real world.

I’m of the opinion that if you’re looking for sound quality, you can’t go wrong with Sonos. The brand’s seamless integration with its range of products is incredibly genius, while the fidelity of sound is a serious competitor for luxury brands like Bang & Olufsen. Now all that fancy tech gets packed into a stylish pair of headphones that also deliver 30 hours of talk time and have built-in beamforming microphones so anyone you’re chatting with will hear you clear as day.

She’s BACK, baby! The eyeshadow palette started it all (and spawned dozens of iterations you’ve likely seen on every beauty influencer’s page). But clearly, the brand heard our cries for a reissue because that’s exactly what we got: a complete recreation of the original Naked palette with a range of metallics, mattes, and shimmers — and the requisite brush — to help you create some stunning looks. It is limited edition, so don’t dilly-dally.

This is your sign to finally make that espresso martini you’ve been craving, because it’s going to look *stunning* in one of these ribbed coupe glasses. Reviewers say they’re surprisingly capacious and lightweight, holding up well to regular use. You’ll get a set of four.

There’s something about the half-zip that has a serious chokehold on me. The sartorial hybrid is endlessly appealing in its versatility — zip up if things get chilly, unzip when it’s warm — and this one takes it to another level with additional cool details. It has cinching at the wrists to keep cold winds out (and make it easier to push up the sleeves when you’re working up a sweat), a kangaroo pocket with a hidden card sleeve, and a drawstring hem to customize your fit.

This robo’s equipped with four floor modes, meaning it’ll suck up messes from even more surfaces, all while taking advantage of its 350-degree vision to navigate around all your stuff even easier. Unlike round models, its full-width brush bar can even clean out corners, saving you from having to dust them up yourself anyway.

When you want to plump up your fine tresses without the muss and fuss of a blowout, a misting of this texture spray will do nicely. Reviewers are especially fond of how it leaves their mane touchable (rather than sticky, gritty, or clumpy) while still holding their styles and giving them *major* volume.

Shackets are here to stay, folks, but when they look like this, I’m all for it. The roomy boyfriend fit will make it a dream to layer over chunkier fall sweaters, but if you want a more classic silhouette, consider sizing down to achieve that. I wish it went without saying, but YES, this thing has pockets — four, to be exact — so you’ll have somewhere to slip your house keys, lip balm, or phone when you’re out and about.

We love a touchscreen, but there’s something to be said about using a physical keyboard. And now you can, just by clicking this keyboard case into your phone’s charging port. An added bonus? Removing and relocating the keyboard from your touchscreen means you’ll actually be able to take advantage of your whole phone screen (rather than sacrificing a chunk for typing). It’s compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Can’t decide between a traditional boxspring and a memory foam mattress? It’s 2024, and you can have both. This style pairs layers of springs and foam to create the optimal sleeping surface for people looking for support with just a smidge of bounce. This combo also helps reduce motion transfer!

Skip the batteries and cumbersome plugs by grabbing yourself this manual espresso press. It’s surprisingly compact, but reviewers say it makes one helluva cup of coffee. The fact that it’s easy to clean and small enough to tuck into even the most overstuffed camping bag is really just a bonus.

If the “borrowed from the boys” look isn’t your style, but you’re still searching for a cozy fall shirting option, then this is a must-have. Expect everything you love about flannel: a plush, cozy fabric, added warmth on chilly days, and a classic plaid print. Reviewers say it has a slim fit, so consider sizing up if you prefer things a little roomier.

Don’t get weirded out by these strange little pods — with just a splash of water, they’ll transform into a silky cleansing gel that reviewers say makes their skin look AMAZING. These get seriously sudsy, which means you could even cut them in half and still give your face a major deep cleaning. Not to tell you what to do, but they would also make a great addition to your travel toiletry kit — no spills or liquid restrictions here! You’ll get a pack of 12.

Ever skipped a workout because of your period? Those days are behind you, because these supportive sport leggings have leakproof protection built right in (the absorbent liner actually works so well, you could use it as primary protection). Reviewers say they’re also super-duper comfy, though they recommend sizing up.

Set it and forget it, baby! A light dusting with this talc-free powder will lock in all your makeup looks while being less irritating on your skin (looking at you, setting sprays!). Your beat will be both sweat- and transfer-proof, thanks to ingredients like hydrophobic silica, kaolin clay, and squalane. Reviewers call this a “run-don’t-walk” product, so you may want to get on that.

Packed inside this cute pouch are five essential oil blends specially designed to help you feel your best. Whether you’re stressed, fighting off a cold, dealing with a headache, experiencing indigestion, or just want to ease some aches and pains, there’s a rollerball for it. Reviewers are fond of how petite the bottles are, making them even easier to tote around.

Basting just got a whole lot easier! Save yourself the grief of endlessly rinsing brush bristles by switching to this silicone style that’ll let you slather all your eats with tasty sauces and seasonings. Did we mention it’s dishwasher-safe, to boot?

Why should your face get all the love? Body care has evolved beyond just lotion, and this vitamin C serum will give your bod the glow-up it deserves. It’ll help reduce the appearance of dark spots and even out skin tone and texture, with reviewers reporting it doesn’t have that weird smell some vitamin C serums have (IYKYK). Since it absorbs quickly, you won’t have to wait around for it to sink in before slipping on your ‘fit — and it won’t pill if you decide to layer on lotion afterward.

With all the aesthetic appeal of a timeless loafer and the comfort of your fave slippers, these shoes are bound to become the MVP of your fall wardrobe. They’re made of a buttery-soft suede, but thanks to some fancy tech, they’re actually waterproof, so you won’t have to stress about them getting dingy at the first sign of rain.

The summer hasn’t left us yet, but you may already be looking ahead to fall. So when you’re craving a PSL and wrapping yourself in a cozy sweater, get these lil’ scented pods going to fill your space with autumn vibes. You’ll get six scents: pumpkin spice, cinnamon, spiced cider, balsam pine, snickerdoodle, apple pie, candy corn, and autumn wreath.

That first crisp wind has us thinking about fall, and nothing gives autumn vibes more than collegiate-inspired fashion. It’s soft, stretchy, and perfectly oversized (ideal for layering over tank tops and dresses until the temperature drops).

Equipped with over 100 lamp beads, colour temperature control, and tons (and tons) of lighting effects, you’ll be able to create some pretty cool masterpieces using just your phone — and this light, of course. Even though it’s primarily designed for content creators, reviewers have also used it to illuminate their artwork in the evenings and for product photography, saying it’s outperformed other, more expensive lighting options on the market. Your old ring light could NEVER!

You’ve already got the cult-fave lip sleeping mask, and now you can treat your eyes to the same level of hydration. Collagen, peptides, caffeine, and niacinamide are the hard-working team of your dreams when it comes to reducing puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines, iterated in a cooling gel formula. Reviewers say that since switching to this eye sleeping mask, their peepers have never felt dry or puffy in the mornings.

These may look like a classic pair of sneakz, but they’re also chock-full of clever details that make them ideal for almost every season. They’re waterproof, lightweight, and shockingly breathable, so your feet won’t get soaked and sweaty when exploring the great outdoors. Their specially profiled heel support will be a dream for anyone with heel spurs, while the textured soles offer extra grip, regardless of whether you’re strutting on a slippery sidewalk or jogging down a park path. They also come with two sets of laces (one of which is reflective for extra safety at nighttime).

When it comes to highlighters, I’m a bit of a connoisseur (it’s hands-down one of the makeup products I use most). There are *tons* of great formulas out there, including Saie Glowy Super Gel, Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Highlighter Wand, and Live Tinted Hueglow Highlighter Drops, but this powder-cream hybrid is a new fave. It’s almost magically blendable and gives skin a natural glow that’ll convince everyone you just spent the summer chillin’ out by the pool. Apply it with a brush or just your fingers — it truly doesn’t matter, thanks to its lightweight finish and forgiving glow that’ll never look streaky, chunky, or too sparkly (because we’re all about balance here, folks).

