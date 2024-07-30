Summer may be short here in the Great White North, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t prioritize SPF products whenever you head outdoors. In fact, wearing sunscreen daily (yes, daily) is one of the best things you can do for your skin! So with that in mind, we took it upon ourselves to test out as many formulas and brands as possible — mineral, tinted, you name it — to help you narrow down the best sunscreens in Canada.

Unlike other tinted formulas, this one actually comes in a range of shades. The formula is oil-free (read: non-greasy), protects against both free radicals and blue light and has a touch of niacinamide to even out imperfections. During testing, I also found it worked great as a makeup primer, smoothing out my skin and locking everything in place. Because it’s reef-safe, I plan on packing it for my next tropical vacation, too.

After launching in 2022, this lightweight formula has become a cult favourite. And for good reason — its mineral formula is almost impossibly lightweight, virtually scent-free, and with a light tint that blends into your skin tone (no white cast here!). And since it’s non-comedogenic, there’s a pretty good chance you won’t end up with breakouts afterwards. And it doesn’t hurt that it pairs perfectly with the brand’s iconic skin tints.

Specially designed to be high-endurance, this SPF is sweat- and water-resistant, so you can keep your skin protected on your wildest summer adventures. It also happens to be non-greasy and offers broad-spectrum protection. Reviewers say no matter where you use it, it doesn’t cause breakouts, rashes, or irritation — and works its protecting magic no matter how blistering-hot things get outside.

It has a light matte finish, which is a blessing during the dog days of summer when your face feels like it’s melting off. Reviewers add that it’s a dream for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin, so it’s really just a bonus that in addition to protecting your skin, it actually works to reverse any sun damage that’s already happened. A touch of banana powder-inspired pigment makes it a dream to wear under makeup or solo on those too-hot-to-wear-anything days.

The coolest part of this sunscreen is what you don’t see: the rollerball inside the bottle that keeps the formula silky-smooth ’til the last drop. You won’t have to deal with clumps, streaks, or separation and you’ll be able to swipe it on easily to boot (no tugging or pilling here). And because we love a hard-working SPF, you’ll probably like that this mineral sunscreen contains hyaluronic acid, squalane, ceramides, and a polypeptide blend to condition your face while you’re wearing it.

With all the skin-loving bennies of a face product, this lotion will coat your bod in a veil of sun protection while hydrating *and* smoothing your skin in the process. Reviewers are particularly fond of the glow it leaves behind — a far cry from the white cast or streaky finish of other SPF formulas. It even has a gourmand beachy smell that’ll help you keep those chill summer vibes going all season long.

It will not only protect your face from the sun’s harsh rays but also help fade dark spots and discolourations and smooth skin texture in the process. Because it’s free of potentially irritating ingredients (and is light as a feather), it’s the perfect option for anyone with acne-prone skin or people just looking for something silky — instead of chalky.

You’ve got protection for every other part of your body, so why not your scalp? The skin on your head is a lot more sensitive (courtesy of being covered by hair), which means it needs SPF any time you’re exposing it. Whether that’s the sharp part on a low bun or your hairline when your mane’s pulled back, it’s a good idea to spritz those spots before heading outside.

It’s easy to swipe on your face, but feel free to get creative with this dewy, lightweight formula. Apply it on your scalp or around your hairline, protect your lips ‘n’ ear tips from sunburn, or just use it as a highlighter when you want to cosplay as your ~glowiest~ self at the beach — because it’s completely transparent and glides like butter, it won’t lift your makeup or leave behind a white cast. Plus, it offers all the same sweet skin bennies as the brand’s iconic Dew Drops, like hyaluronic acid for moisture and niacinamide to minimize dark spots and reduce oiliness.

Talk about convenience! This option saves you from having to dirty up your grabbers and make reapplication (which you should be doing every couple of hours, btw) a total snap. Reviewers love how lightweight it feels and say it doesn’t make their skin break out — no matter where they mist it on.

If you despise the feeling of any product residue on your skin, this option is for you. Reviewers love its ultra-light texture, saying it sinks in quickly without feeling greasy, sticky, tacky, or heavy. Thankfully, it’s also non-comedogenic, which means you can safely slather it onto your face (and head) without stressing about any breakouts. It offers broad-spectrum protection and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

A lot of modern facial sunscreen formulas boast *tons* of skincare benefits, but the same isn’t always true of the ones we put on our bodies. This option offers broad-spectrum protection with a dose of vitamin E to keep your skin (from tip to tail!) safe from free radicals and pollution, leaving things glowing and hydrated. Most important? It absorbs really quickly, sinking into the skin and leaving it feeling soft and comfortable, never sticky.

This Australian brand knows what’s up when it comes to sun protection, and this multi-tasking formula is proof of that. In addition to being mega hydrating (it’s in the name, after all), it also makes for a great primer and moisturizer combo that’ll keep your skin hydrated and your makeup from budging — no matter how hot it gets. I personally love that it doesn’t leave my face greasy or tacky. And it’s tinted😍!

Though it’s still very hydrating, this isn’t really your typical lippie. The formula is incredibly lightweight (like, nearly disappears into your lips after applying) and pulls double duty to smooth out your pout while protecting it from the sun. Its light, neutral tint won’t leave your smoocher looking chalky or dried out after applying — and it means you could even use it on your face if you’re in a pinch!

Say what you want about multipurpose products, but there’s just something so convenient about a formula that does it all. In addition to mineral sun protection, this cream’s got soothing tiger grass that’ll help quell angry breakouts and irritation almost immediately. It even helps boost your skin’s natural ability to heal itself, with reviewers saying it soothes redness and rosacea in just a few minutes.

What makes this option a standout is the tint, specially designed to blend in with all skin tones — yes, even the darker ones. I’m a huge fan of the fact that it doesn’t leave my face looking greasy as hell, all while playing nice with whatever makeup I decide to layer on top (it doubles as a primer, after all). In addition to full spectrum protection, it also has a blue light filter so you can feel good that your skin’s protected from all the icky stuff.

It really doesn’t get any easier than this. Because it’s a solid stick, you can swipe it on quickly wherever you need protection (including on your bod). It won’t clog your pores and can be used both over and under your makeup, which means you’ll be able to top up your sun protection when you’re out and about without worrying about ruining your ~lewk~. It feels surprisingly lightweight, creamy, and hydrating and doesn’t require blending.

Packed with antioxidants and plenty of hydrating ingredients (like Kakadu plum oil), it’s a great dupe for Supergoop’s Glow Screen and offers a similar luminosity — but at a fraction of the price. It’s hypoallergenic and reef-safe, with reviewers saying it also doubles as fab body makeup for skin-baring outfits this summer.

It may have the lowest sun protection factor on this list, but if you’re the forgetful type, you’ll probably love that your daily face cream has it built right in. It’ll save you time (and an extra skincare step) while giving you peace of mind that your visage is protected — even if you’re operating on zero sleep and only have enough energy to apply one product.

It seriously doesn’t get any more convenient than this. In two steps (twist up, dust on), you’ll get full spectrum protection plus a mattifying finish that’ll keep shininess and sweat at bay even when the temperatures really start to soar. The fact that it’s not a liquid means there’s no risk of it getting tossed at the airport or, worse yet, spilling all over your stuff when you’re travelling. It’s admittedly a bit splurge-y, but you only need a light dusting, so you can expect it to last a whiiiiile.

