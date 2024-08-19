Your feed may be full of BTS content, but that’s no reason to say goodbye to everyone’s favourite season.

And with plenty of toasty days still on the calendar (trust!), you have all the time in the world to make the most of these summer essentials, like dainty jewellery, glow-inducing sunscreen, and transitional fashion finds.

Slipping this over your existing mattress will transform it into a cloud of comfort. Thanks to deep pockets, it’ll fit over just about any mattress while also protecting it from spills and other messes. It is moisture-wicking and cooling to boot (hot sleepers rejoice!), but if it ever gets gunky, you can toss this bad boy right in the washing machine. Reviewers say they were surprised by how much it improved their sleep quality, too!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.50+

When the weather’s up to its usual summer tricks (extreme heat, humidity, and the like), thinking about layering on jewellery can feel overwhelming. Luckily, this petite number is light as a feather, with a hint of sparkle that’ll either elevate your stack or just add some visual interest to your ~lewk~. One of my favourite features? The trio of fastening loops, so you can choose how tight (or loose) you want it — great if your hands, like mine, tend to inflate in hot weather.

Get it from Mejuri for $358

Summer is the season of colour, so I knew I had to immediately cop a pair of these sassy sunnies (in a zesty citrus shade, of course). I love that they’re made of biodegradable acetate, which makes them both eco-friendly and super-duper lightweight — great for long days by the pool and travel!

Get it from Jenny Bird for $230

Regular exfoliation keeps pores unclogged and skin happy! This body exfoliant is blended with a moisturizer to prevent dry and tight skin after scrubbing. Reviewers say it not only smells heavenly but also doubles as a great pre-shave treatment to help prevent ingrown hairs.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $9.47+

If you’re more active in the summer (The sun! The heat! The energy!), then these sweet lil’ earrings are a MUST. Their flat backs keep them from getting tangled in your hair or headbands while being incredibly comfy so you can nap on the beach when the sleepies hit.

Get it from Maison Miru for $265 ( $280 )

I need a scientist or a professor or someone equally smart to explain to me what magic went into this stick. I’ve gotten used to stick foundations having more or less the same texture — creamy, dense, or a wee bit chalky — but this one is unlike anything I’ve tried before. When I say it MELTS into skin — I couldn’t believe how well it blended with just a few swipes of my fingers. And the glow it leaves behind had me ditching highlighter entirely (which I never ever skip).

Get it from Sephora Canada for $62

With pockets galore, this’ll be the MVP of festival season. It’s made of a water-repellant material that’ll keep your stuff safe from unexpected rainstorms, while the adjustable (and removable!) shoulder strap lets you customize how you wear it. On the shoulder? Across the body? Dealer’s choice. The inside’s also decked out with neat compartments so you can keep your essentials organized when you’re boppin’ around town.

Get it from lululemon for $84

These suede slip-ons offer an on-trend chunky sole without the weight. They’re grippy for extra safety, and the top strap is adjustable for a totally custom fit (it can also double as a back strap if you prefer a more secure fit).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $135.97+

Made of crisp, cool poplin fabric, this is sure to be your go-to shirt for the rest of the summer (and beyond). Oversized cuffs keep things looking professional, but you can toss it over your bathing suit or a tank top and shorts. I personally love that the fabric magically repels pet hair, too!

Get it from Kit & Ace for $135

When we say “multitasking,” we mean it. This lightweight serum not only offers serious sun protection (it’s SPF 50), but it’ll also smooth out your skin and function as a glowy makeup primer. Other ingredients, like Kakadu plum and pink algae extract, will help boost brightness and improve skin tone over time — and it’ll never pill, sting your eyes, or leave behind a white cast. The cherry on top? A fresh rose scent that’ll make you look forward to dabbing it on every morning.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $56.50

This dainty pair is easy-breezy enough to rock on those sweltering late-summer days, but don’t pack them away once September hits — because of their lightweight design, they’ll be easy to pack for all your tropical getaways this winter! They’re made of leather, with no snaps, zippers, buckles, or other fastenings that could potentially result in a blister.

Get it from Reformation for $188

The combination of a glossy nautilus and an oversized Baroque pearl is too much to resist (not to mention perfect for summer). Despite their chunky silhouette, they won’t drag down your lobes — and you’re practically guaranteed to get compliments galore whenever you wear them. I plan on pairing these with oversized turtlenecks and swanky holiday ‘fits later in the year!

Get it from Jenny Bird for $168

I can’t be the only one who thinks there’s always room in your closet for another cozy sweatshirt. And this one fits the bill perfectly — its plush, cozy fleece will keep the evening chill at bay, while the cropped fit ensures you’ll never overheat during the day.

Get it from Brunette the Label for $88

We may all be glowing to the gods after all the summer sunshine, but heat, humidity, and salt can wreak havoc on our skin. Swap out your standard body wash for this oil-based formula that’ll whisk away sunscreen and sweat while treating your bod to major moisture. Reviewers say it’s one of the few products they’ve tried that actually alleviated chronic dryness!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.40

Iterated in fall’s hottest hue, this sporty skort features flattering pleats and genius hidden shorts (complete with a drop-in pocket!), so you won’t have to stress about flashing more than you mean to. The fabric’s quick-drying, too.

Get it from lululemon for $68

Sunset blush may be trending on TikTok, but faking that sun-warmed look is also a great way to keep those chill summer vibes going just a wee bit longer. This formula not only feels absolutely amazing when applied (it has “cooling” in the name, after all) but delivers major colour payoff. It’s packed with vegan collagen, seawater, and aloe, too, leaving your skin looking and feeling more juicy and plump with every swipe.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $33

If you couldn’t tell already, green is the shade of fall — but that doesn’t mean you can’t add the juicy hue to your wardrobe already. Ditch the boring frames (Use! Those! Benefits!) and snag yourself this faceted pair of face-framing glasses that’ll look chic without overwhelming your features. They’re made of lightweight acetate, which is great if you find metal frames too heavy or uncomfortable.

Get it from Warby Parker for $150

Denim is making a major comeback, so it’s a total no-brainer to add this modern take on a classic trench to your regular fashion rotation. It has all the features you’d expect from the style: oversized lapels, a wide belt for waist-cinching, and button details at the wrists (plus more pockets than I’d know what to do with). It has an oversized fit, so if you’re going for a sleeker look, consider sizing down a bit. An extra 40% is taken off in your cart.

Get it from Gap Canada for $130.80 ( $218 )

After everything you’ve put your face through this summer, your pores deserve a nice, deep clean. This antioxidant-rich mask comes in a powder, so you can play mad scientist and mix it with water to create your preferred consistency — thicker for spot-treating pesky pimples or thinner for easier spreadability if you’re tackling large swathes of skin. While it’s cooling down irritation and sucking up any impurities, it’ll also balance out your complexion and leave it blissed out to the max. Reviewers say it’s shockingly effective at reducing redness, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $25

If there’s a mosquito within 100 km, it’ll find me and sink its annoying little teeth right into my skin. I’ve tried everything to alleviate the subsequent itch (including these amazing bug bite patches I’ve shared before), and this tool is one of my faves. The trick is tackling the bite early enough and sucking out the venom — that’s what causes the itchiness — using the suction tip. It’s drug- and irritant-free, making it an ideal option for children or people with allergies to other traditional bite soothers. Reviewers also note that it’s amazing at removing bee or hornet stingers that could get lodged in your skin!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.50

A light misting of this spray will not only help control your skin’s oil production, it’ll also work to reduce dark spots and post-breakout marks (thanks to the addition of niacinamide). Reviewers love how versatile it is — some use it as a toner, others use it as a complexion refresher throughout the day — so you can decide what works best for your face.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $32