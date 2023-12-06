Callout: Are you a new Canadian immigrant? We want to hear how you're adjusting to life here

Last year, Canada set a historic record, opening its doors to over 431,000 new immigrants.

The federal government expanded its immigration targets in attempts to fix Canada’s labour shortage supply and promote economic growth.

But since then, the cost of living crisis has only ramped up, leading to an immigrant retention problem for the country.

A recent study released by the Conference Board of Canada and the Institute for Canadian Citizenship suggests that the government is not paying enough attention to its strategies to retain immigrants, which is just as important as attracting them to the country.

A 2022 survey found a sizeable proportion of younger immigrants are not satisfied with their Canadian experience, with 30% of ages 18 to 34 indicating they are likely to move to another country within two years.

More recent surveys also show falling support among Canadians for the country’s elevated immigration policies.

Amongst those who decided to leave, an average of 14.6% moved on from Canada within 15 years of being granted permanent residence, according to the study.

This comes as immigrants face a housing affordability crisis, cost of living issues, and barriers to good, professional employment.

We want to go beyond the stats and hear directly from new Canadian immigrants — how are you adjusting to life here? What have been the positives and negatives of immigrating to Canada?

Share your story with us in the survey below or email your responses to [email protected]:

Loading…

We might use these answers or try to get in touch with you for a story about Canadian immigrants in the near future. Thanks for participating!

With files from Kenneth Chan