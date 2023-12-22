Movers threatened to dump client's items in legal fight over unpaid debt

Canadian movers took a client to court claiming she didn’t pay off an invoice it was owed, and documents from a legal fight suggest they threatened to dump some of her items.

Micro Logistics Group (Micro) sued Tamara Gorski, who was moving from Vancouver Island to Vancouver.

Micro claimed that Gorski hadn’t paid $1,730.51 for its moving services.

The BC Civil Resolution Tribunal sided with Micro.

On the other hand, Gorski claimed that Micro missed a ferry, which led to a higher charge; that it did not move all her items, so she had to finish moving herself; and that she suffered mental distress because of the incomplete move.

While she did admit that she owed Micro some money for the work that it did, she filed a counterclaim suggesting she was owed $3,300 in damages.

In 2022, Micro had an estimate of $1,501.61 for the move. That included eight service hours, three travel hours, ferry tickets and GST. Gorski signed and agreed to the terms of the agreement.

The move took place on August 30.

Micro was supposed to make a 3 pm ferry to get back to Tsawwassen, but it arrived too late to catch it. It caught the 5 pm instead. This caused a backlog and forced Micro to keep some items overnight.

The tribunal determined that Gorski had many bulky items not initially listed in her inventory. While Gorski claimed Micro was off schedule, Micro blamed the inaccurate inventory. The tribunal sided with Micro on this point. It also said that even if Gorski wasn’t responsible for the delay, she would still be responsible for the invoice.

Gorski’s claims of mental distress earned her a bit of relief from her debt.

She argued that Micro knew she was “not well” and could not tolerate the “mental load” of being called about the move.

One text message exchange suggested that the movers threatened to dump Gorski’s items. Because of this, it awarded Gorski a $100 offset of her debt for mental distress.

Ultimately, Gorski was ordered to pay Micro $1,630.51 in debt.