Canadian cities known for high cost of living ranked among cheapest places to visit globally

In news that will surprise locals, the most expensive cities to live in Canada are among the cheapest places to visit globally, according to a new ranking.

Travel magazine Travel + Leisure shared a list of the 20 cheapest destinations to travel to in 2024. The list, compiled by the travel search engine Kayak, mainly includes cities in the US, but three Canadian cities also turned out to be among the most affordable.

The company analyzed the “most-clicked” destinations with the least expensive flight and hotel costs combined.

While at least two of the three cheap-to-visit Canadian cities consistently rank high when it comes to being expensive, they might be pretty affordable if you’re a tourist.

The cheapest city on the list was Denver, Colorado, where an average flight and hotel will only set you back an average of C$655.

Here are the three Canadian cities that made the list:

#12 — Toronto

Unfortunately for its residents, Toronto topped Mercer’s annual Cost of Living Survey as the most expensive city in Canada in 2023. But for tourists, it’s a must-visit, especially if you’re on a budget. Toronto came in at number 12 on Kayak’s list for its average flight and hotel cost of just C$933.

Some notable places to visit in the city include St. Lawrence Market, Casa Loma, the Distillery District, and the bustling Queen Street West area.

#13 — Montreal

Right behind Toronto is Montreal, which comes in at number 13 — it also happened to be the third most expensive city to live in Canada in Mercer’s ranking last year. But while Montreal might be a pricey place to live, the average cost of a flight and hotel comes in at a wallet-friendly C$950.

Tourists can check out the Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal, Old Montreal, and Mount Royal, which offer several lookout points to enjoy views of the city’s skyline.

#17 — Vancouver

Vancouver might be the second most expensive city in Canada, but it’s also the 17th cheapest place to visit, and per Kayak, a flight and hotel will set you back an average of C$1,164.

Take a break from the busy city at Stanley Park, a 405-hectare public park, then check out the stores and indoor market at Granville Island. Make sure to get a selfie in front of the Steam Clock in Gastown, then spend half a day at the family-friendly Vancouver Aquarium.

Check out the full list below of the cheapest places to visit in 2024:

Denver, Colorado Chicago, Illinois Atlanta, Georgia Minneapolis, Minnesota Portland, Oregon Charlotte, North Carolina Orlando, Florida Tampa, Florida Dallas, Texas Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Mexico City, Mexico Toronto, Canada Montreal, Canada Panama City, Panama Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Cozumel, Mexico Vancouver, Canada San José, Costa Rica Cancun, Mexico Reykjavik, Iceland