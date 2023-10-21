An Ontarian is celebrating a money boost in her bank account after winning the second prize in a Lotto 6/49 draw.

Coaxed in by the Gold Ball draw, retail worker Cindy Spotton bought a lottery ticket at a convenience store in Burlington.

On September 27, that very ticket resulted in a prize worth $73,147.50. The 55-year-old went to a store to use a ticket checker and was pleasantly shocked by the results.

“I had to scan the ticket about 15 times to believe it!” she shared while at Toronto’s OLG Centre to pick up her winnings.

Cindy had to compose herself after learning that she had just won more money than most Canadians make in a year. She had work right after but was “in a complete haze.”

“I even took the wrong exit to work,” she said, laughing. “I had to put the win out of my mind to get through the day.”

The winner and her husband are elated and looking forward to everything they can do with the prize.

“We will have fun with this money,” Cindy said, adding that she plans to pay off bills and treat herself to a brand-new air fryer and a vacation. Hard not to get on board with those priorities!

“We have dreamt of this together – it was nice to make that dream a reality. It’s incredible to have my dreams come true!” Cindy concluded.

