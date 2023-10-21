Trudeau visits Canadian mosque and is booed out immediately (VIDEOS)

Justin Trudeau visited an Ontario mosque on Friday but wasn’t warmly welcomed. Instead, resounding boos filled the space.

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was booed while visiting a mosque in Rexdale,” Global News journalist Ahmar S. Khan tweeted on Friday afternoon. “Sources say a number of mosques and Muslim organizations rejected the PM wanting to come visit during Jumaah (Friday) prayer.”

Attached to the tweet is the following clip, showing the PM leaving the mosque. When he enters the crowd outside, someone yells, “Guys, make way for Shaitaan (Satan). He’s coming!”

“Shame! Shame!” a woman filming Trudeau on her cell phone exclaims. “How many more Palestinian children need to be slaughtered? How many more before you call for a ceasefire?” she asks as he makes his way to his car, surrounded by security.

Another clip Khan tweeted shows Trudeau inside the mosque.

“Here is the PM inside about to speak, and you can hear the crowd booing him there, too,” Khan said. “I have never seen him get this kind of reception.”

A leader is seen trying to calm the crowd, asking them to “engage in dialogue” as the PM prepares to speak at the podium.

“Assalamoalaikum. I’m not here to give a speech. I’m here to say thank you,” the PM says in a very brief address to the mosquegoers. “Thank you for allowing me to stand alongside you.”

The PM’s itinerary for Friday did not note a visit to a mosque.

Later, he tweeted about talking to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about their shared “deep concerns with the humanitarian situation for Palestinian civilians in Gaza.”

“I condemned Hamas’ terrorist attack against Israeli civilians. All parties must protect civilians and ensure humanitarian access,” he added.

Daily Hive has contacted the International Muslim Organization of Toronto and the Prime Minister’s Office for comment and will update this story when they respond.