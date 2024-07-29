Ashley Callingbull becomes first Indigenous woman to be crowned Miss Universe Canada

Ashley Callingbull has made history after becoming the first Indigenous woman to be crowned Miss Universe Canada.

The event took place on July 28 at the Capitol Theatre in Windsor, Ontario, and it was an emotional moment for Callingbull, who smiled as she wiped away tears.

The Miss Universe Canada organization congratulated Callingbull in an Instagram post, stating, “As the first Indigenous woman to win the title of Miss Universe Canada and First Nations representative from North America to compete at Miss Universe, Ashley’s win marks a historic moment in pageantry.”

According to the organization, at 34 years old, Callingbull is the first married woman over 28 to win the title, thereby “setting new standards in beauty and grace.”

It’s not the first time that Callingbull has made history.

In 2015, she became the first Canadian and Indigenous woman to win Mrs. Universe. In 2022, she was also the first Indigenous woman to model for Sports Illustrated‘s (SI) Swimsuit edition. She’s also an actress, model, activist, and host for the Canadian Football League, the National Lacrosse League and the National Hockey League. According to her biography, she’s set to publish her first book in 2025.

During Miss Universe Canada’s Q&A segment, Callingbull, who is from the Enoch Cree Nation located west of Edmonton, highlighted the issues faced by Indigenous women.

“Imagine your daughter, your sister, or your mother went missing, and nobody cared to look for them — this is the heartbreaking reality for Indigenous women in our country,” she said.

“The government needs to prioritize legitimate resources and equal resources for women like myself because I envision a Canada where all women are treated equally, where you’re valued and respected because I myself am a survivor of domestic abuse.”

She added that she wants to be “a beacon of hope and a transformational leader” for women because “all our lives matter.”

Congratulations poured in for Callingbull.

Solange LaRocque, Miss Dakota in 2022, wrote on Instagram, “The tears I have in my eyes. I could not be more proud of this stellar woman. She is a FORCE. She will absolutely be a top contender at Miss Universe.”

American singer Jewel shared a photo of Callingbull on her Instagram stories, stating, “So good to see this Indigenous baddie wear the crown!”

Natalie Glebova, Canadian beauty queen and Miss Universe 2005, wrote, “One more time, congratulations Ashley! It was your crown from the beginning.”

Callingbull will represent Canada in this year’s Miss Universe pageant, which will be held in Mexico.