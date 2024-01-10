Air Canada flyer injured after unexpectedly opening cabin door, falling onto tarmac

An air passenger is reported to have been injured after falling onto the tarmac after boarding an Air Canada flight.

In an email to Daily Hive, an airline representative shared that the incident occurred at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, January 8. Flight AC056 was bound for Dubai and was boarding at the time.

“While the aircraft was at the gate, a passenger who had boarded the aircraft normally, instead of proceeding to their seat, opened a cabin door on the opposite side of the aircraft,” the airline rep stated. “The passenger sustained injuries falling to the tarmac with emergency services and the authorities attending.”

Air Canada didn’t explain why the passenger opened the cabin door.

Toronto Pearson Airport stated that after learning of the incident on the Air Canada flight, it “worked with the airline, Peel Regional Police, and Peel EMS to support and determine the immediate needs.”

The aircraft, a Boeing 777, was scheduled to carry 319 passengers and departure was delayed due to the incident.

“We can confirm all of our approved boarding and cabin operating procedures were followed; we continue to review the incident,” reads the statement from Air Canada.

It certainly hasn’t been the best week for air travel.

On January 5, Alaska Airlines flight 1282 was travelling from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, with 171 guests and six crew members onboard when a section of the Boeing 737-9 aircraft blew out during the flight.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries. An iPhone that fell out of the plane during the debacle was also found “perfectly intact” despite a 16,000-foot drop.