Microsoft services are down globally due to network issues

Microsoft users in Canada may have trouble connecting to its services this morning.

The Microsoft Azure support team alerted users on X Tuesday morning that it’s investigating an issue impacting the tech company’s cloud computing platform’s portal.

“We are investigating an issue impacting the Azure portal. More details will be provided as they become available,” reads the post.

We are investigating reports of issues connecting to Microsoft services in Europe. More details will be provided as they become available on the Azure status page at https://t.co/3dVusz9SLS. — Azure Support (@AzureSupport) July 30, 2024

According to the Azure status site, the “network infrastructure issues” have impacted countries around the globe including eastern and central Canada.

Microsoft 365’s support team also reported access issues in an X post this morning.

“We’re currently investigating access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features,” reads the post. “More information can be found under MO842351 in the admin center.”

We’re currently investigating access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features. More information can be found under MO842351 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 30, 2024

Downdetector.com, a site that tracks online outages, has reported over 200 spikes in disruptions on Microsoft 365 and Azure.

Reactions are slowly pouring in online, with some having deja vu, since there was a recent global IT outage that disrupted services like banking and travel.

*MICROSOFT: INVESTIGATING ISSUES WITH MULTIPLE 365 SERVICES pic.twitter.com/EcFvCCEnaU — zerohedge (@zerohedge) July 30, 2024

