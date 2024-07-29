These 10 cities are at the top of Canada's latest Crime Severity Index

New Statistics Canada data show that the volume and severity of police-reported crime in Canada have gone up for a third consecutive year.

The agency’s findings show that the Crime Severity Index (CSI) increased by 2.1% in 2023, following an upward trend that started in 2015.

However, Statistics Canada notes that there were “relatively large shifts” in particular types of crime which resulted in an increase in the non-violent CSI category (+3%). In contrast, the violent CSI remained “virtually unchanged” (up slightly by 0.4%).

Stats Canada said that a significant contributor to the increase in non-violent CSI in 2023 was largely due to a higher rate of police-reported child pornography (+52%).

Compared to 2022, violent CSI in 2023 saw lower rates of homicide (-14%) and sexual violations against children (-10%). However, there were higher recorded incidents of rates of extortion (+35%) and robbery (+4%).

How to understand the Crime Severity Index (CSI)

Stats Canada explains that the conventional crime rate and the CSI are two “complementary” methods to measure police-reported crime.

The crime rate measures the volume of crime per 100,000 people and includes all violations in the Criminal Code, except traffic violations.

The CSI measures the volume and relative severity of police-reported crime in Canada, including all Criminal Code and other federal statute violations.

Stats Canada notes that the CSI was established to “address the limitation of the police-reported crime rate being driven by high-volume, but relatively less serious, crimes.”

To determine severity, each crime is given a weight based on its incarceration rate and the average length of prison sentences assigned by criminal courts. Therefore, more serious crimes are weighted higher than those less serious in nature.

The statistics agency highlights that the CSI is “not intended to be used in isolation or as a universal indicator of an area’s overall safety.”

Rather, “it is best understood in a broad context with other information on community safety and crime, as well as other characteristics, such as population and demographics, labour market conditions and activities, employment and income, and housing and families.”

As a country, Canada’s crime index in 2023 was 80.5.

When it comes to the police-reported CSI and crime rate by census and metropolitan area, BC led the list. The province had the most metros mentioned in the top 10.

Here’s what the ranking looks like:

10. Abbotsford-Mission, BC

In the 10th spot is the region of Abbotsford-Mission in BC, with a 23% increase in CSI to 107.6 in 2023. Its crime rate also saw a significant increase from 2022, with a 15% bump in 2023. This translates to 6,725 per 100,000 people.

9. Regina, SK

The capital of Saskatchewan is the ninth-place city on the list. It recorded a crime rate of 7,988 per 100,000 people — a 3% increase from 2022. Its CSI also experienced a 1% change to 111.6 in 2023.

8. Saskatoon, SK

In eighth place is Saskatoon, with a CSI of 116.3 — a slight 1% drop from 2022. The crime is up 5% recorded at 8,730 per 100,000 people in 2023.

7. Kelowna, BC

The popular summertime vacation city in BC is in seventh place, with a CSI of 118.6 in 2023, down by 6% from 2022. The crime rate in the city is 9,423 per 100,000 people, which also dropped 9%.

6. Nanaimo, BC

The Vancouver Island city of Nanaimo is sixth. In 2023, it recorded a CSI of 125.5, a 2% decrease from 2022. Its crime rate is 10,200 per 100,000 people, seeing a 9% dip.

5. Lethbridge, AB

Lethbridge, Alberta is in fifth place with a 2023 CSI of 129.1, a 7% increase from 2022. Its crime rate is 9,376 per 100,000 people, a 1% dip from 2022.

4. Winnipeg, MB

In fourth place is Winnipeg, Manitoba. This city reported a CSI of 129.1, a 6% drop from 2022. Its crime rate is 8,193 per 100,000 people, a -6% change from 2022.

3. Red Deer, AB

In third place is Red Deer, Alberta, which reported a CSI of 146.9, an 11% decrease from 2022. That city’s crime rate also dipped by 8% from 2022 and is 12,765 per 100,000 people.

2. Chilliwack, BC

Chilliwack, BC, is second with a CSI of 156.2, up 24% in one year. Its crime rate is 11,615 per 100,000, a 17% increase compared to 2022.

1. Kamloops, BC

Kamloops, BC, has the highest CSI of 165.3 — a 10% increase from 2022. The city’s crime rate is 13,116 per 100,000 people and dipped by 2%.