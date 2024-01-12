Meta could pay some Canadian Facebook users $51M in class action settlement

Meta is offering eligible Canadians in four provinces $51 million in a class action lawsuit settlement involving sponsored Facebook stories that used some users’ images.

The class action stems from Douz v. Facebook, a 2017 lawsuit filed by a BC woman who alleged that the social media platform used users’ images — including her own — without consent for its “Sponsored Stories” feature to advertise products.

The lawsuit was later brought forward on behalf of residents of BC, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and New Foundland and Labrador.

Facebook no longer runs its sponsored stories feature.

Eligible class members who can participate in the class action must have lived in the four provinces at any time between January 1, 2011, to May 30, 2014.

They also must have been registered Facebook users during that time who used their real name or had a profile picture that included an identifiable self-image, or both, and had their real name, identifiable portrait, or both used by Facebook in a sponsored story.

MNP — the settlement’s claim administrator — notes that class members are automatically included in the class and are bound by the settlement agreement. Those who do not wish to object to the settlement agreement have until March 11, 2024, at 5 pm PST to send in an objection form, which can be found here.

The settlement must still be approved in court and a hearing is scheduled for March 13, 2024.

Meta says the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing or liability.

You can find more information about the Facebook class action settlement here.