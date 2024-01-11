Some Canadian iPhone users could receive a payment from Apple due to a class-action lawsuit against the tech company involving slowed devices due to software updates.

The class action was launched in 2018 against Apple Inc. and Apple Canada, claiming there were performance mitigation features of Apple’s iOS software (versions 10.2.1, 10.3, 11 and/or 11.2 for iPhones) caused defects causing the iPhones to “prematurely age, degrade, or shut down unexpectedly.”

The software updates also caused defects to the iPhone batteries, and the ordeal became known as “batterygate.”

Apple has denied the allegations in the class action, and the settlement isn’t an admission of wrongdoing or fault on its behalf.

According to the settlement website, a settlement has been reached with Apple, and the company has agreed to pay between C$11,137,500 and $14,427,500 collectively to impacted iPhone users.

Canadian customers who owned or operated an Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, SE, 7, or 7 Plus smartphone device with iOS 10.2.1 or later (for iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, or SE) and/or iOS 11.2 or later (for iPhone 7 or 7 Plus) installed or downloaded, before December 21, 2017, may be eligible for payment from the class action.

The settlement must be approved by the BC Supreme Court before Apple moves forward with any payments. A hearing is scheduled for January 29, 2024.

If the settlement is approved, Apple will provide a cash payment to each class member who has submitted an approved claim.

The claim deadline will also be set by the court on January 29.

The last day to opt out of the settlement is January 10, 2024, and a form to do so can be filled out here.

More information about the class-action settlement can be found here.