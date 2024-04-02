After a nice ‘n’ chill long weekend, there are few things that make us more excited than a big sale — and Mejuri’s second annual Diamond Week Sale has us all kinds of pumped. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to build out your jewellery wardrobe or are just on the hunt for the *perfect* gift, we gotchu. From now ’til April 9, you’ll get 15% off all diamonds (plus a few 14k gold styles!), so read on for our picks and grab what you love quick — nothing’s sadder than “sold out”!

We’re not here to tell you what to do, but we think this petite charm would make a great gift for any occasion — birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, you name it. You can slip it onto a charm bracelet, necklace, or even your hoop earrings to add a personal touch to your jewellery game.

Get it from Mejuri for $248

There’s a reason this style has endured for decades. It’s classic, classy, and looks equally chic on the court as it does off it. We love the modern twist — half diamond, half chain — that gives it a lighter feel and more wearability. Plus, it has an adjustable length so you can wear it as drapey or snug as you want.

Get it from Mejuri for $1,200

We’re not experts, but we think these are the perfect hoops. Small enough to stack with your other fave styles, but sparkly enough to rock solo, they’re a great addition to your earring wardrobe. Thanks to their hinge closure, you won’t struggle to get ’em on and off (and they won’t accidentally come undone when you’re running from meeting to meeting or getting your Pilates on).

Get it from Mejuri for $698

Great as a wedding band or a stacker, consider this ring a celebratory piece. You can even get it engraved on the inside if there’s something specific you want to commemorate.

Get it from Mejuri for $498

Forget about the charm necklaces of yesteryear, because this ain’t it. Iterated in a bubbly chain with a statement clasp, you could even skip the charms altogether if you prefer that minimalist look. If you did decide to charm up, though, you’ll be glad to know that circular clasp can fit up to three, so you can create your own bespoke collection.

Get it from Mejuri for $798+

Wear them alone, wear them together, or split them up onto different fingers — dealer’s choice. Not a fan of yellow gold? Opt for icy white gold instead.

Get it from Mejuri for $498

If you’re after a ✨hint✨ of sparkle, this might be the option for you. It’s lightweight and slim, making it more than suitable for everyday wear (seriously — you might even forget you’re wearing it).

Get it from Mejuri for $398

This ring is proof that heirloom pieces don’t have to be boring. Its unique zig-zag pattern will make it stand out from your other stackers while offering plenty of shine and sparkle.

Get it from Mejuri for $498

Let’s add a lil’ playfulness to your earring stack, shall we? These petite coeurs are dotted with mini diamonds and are small enough to play nice with other studs and hoops you happen to be rocking that day.

Get it from Mejuri for $328

Whether you want to stack up or just want to add a little sparkle to your bracelet game, one of these 14k gold styles is a great option. In addition to different gemstones, the chain’s dotted with petite diamonds for extra pizazz.

Get it from Mejuri for $348

You might not wear these to play actual tennis (though you totally could — we won’t judge), but chances are, you’ll reach for this dangly set any time you wanna dress up your lobes. As an added bonus, they’re likely lighter than your other statement earrings so you can pop ’em into your second or third piercings if you feel like getting creative.

Get it from Mejuri for $798

This minimalist style is a crowd fave, and for good reason. It comes on a shorter chain, making it perfect for layering with your other, longer necklaces, and has a trio of shimmering diamonds that’ll catch the light whenever you move.

Get it from Mejuri for $448

Why should lobes have all the fun? This mini hoop is designed to slot into just about any cartilage piercing and features front-facing pavé diamonds that’ll sparkle from any angle. It’s lightweight and has a hinge clasp that’ll make it easier than ever to put on and take off.

Get it from Mejuri for $228

Birthday gifts are sorted when you grab one (or a few) of these glittery zodiac charms. Instead of characters, these feature constellations punctuated by mini diamonds that’ll catch the light with every movement. Plus, they can be slipped onto necklaces or bracelets, depending on the vibe.

Get it from Mejuri for $375

When it comes to chunky statement-makers, this one takes the cake. Not only is it sparkly as all hell, but it’s also ideal for fidgeters thanks to a super-smooth interior and plenty of texture on the exterior.

Get it from Mejuri for $1900

Fake multiple piercings (even if you only have one) with this unique doubled-up style. They have a single shared pronged setting that gives the diamonds a floating effect — and will practically guarantee compliments every time you wear ’em.

Get it from Mejuri for $1800

Sick of studs and hoops? Swap ’em for these diamond climbers that’ll ~zhuzh~ up your whole lobe (no matter how many piercings you have). The diamonds start bigger and taper off towards the end, mimicking the natural curve of your ear so they feel comfy all day long.

Get it from Mejuri for $700

Like the necklace of the same style, this bracelet looks equally good solo as it does decked out with charms. Plus, it’s bold enough to wear alone, which is great if you’re not a big fan of having too much dangling from your wrists. And it’s available in three lengths, letting you choose the size that’s just right for you.

Get it from Mejuri for $648

You don’t need an excuse to treat yourself to this statement bling, but if you did, think of it this way: this style of ring is symbolic of self-love, featuring two distinct diamond cuts in an asymmetrical setting. And if you want to add an extra layer of meaning, you could even get it engraved!

Get it from Mejuri for $2,800

While we’re obviously big fans of classic hoops, there’s something to be said for this updated silhouette that’ll give your earring collection a modern feel. It’s pretty dang snug (it’s a huggie, not a hoop, after all) so it won’t flap around or get in the way while you’re snoozing, with a hinge clasp — no stabbing posts here! And you can buy it as a single or a pair.

Get it from Mejuri for $125+

Slim enough to stack, sparkly enough to make a statement — need we say more?

Get it from Mejuri for $498

No piercing? No problem. This glimmering cuff will let you fake it, whether you decide to slip it over your helix, or slide it lower down towards your lobe. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly comfortable, too!

Get it from Mejuri for $298

If you’re on the hunt for an heirloom piece (or just want to appease a picky gift recipient), we’ve found the perfect option. It has a single, circular bezel-set diamond, which is about as classic as it gets and is basically guaranteed to match just about any style.

Get it from Mejuri for $398

A glimmering diamond gets magically suspended between two gold bands, creating the illusion of a ring stack (without having to actually add more rings to your fingers).

Get it from Mejuri for $548

We love versatility and this style hits some seriously high notes in that department. Forgoing traditional stud design in favour of a hook chain, you’ll be able to loop it front to back or attach it to another piercing to add some visual interest.

Get it from Mejuri for $248+

Why have one diamond when you can have several (or 11, to be precise)? Instead of a single honkin’ solitaire, this ring features clusters of varied diamonds that create an ethereal sparkle no matter what finger you slip it on.

Get it from Mejuri for $3000

If classic tennis bracelets aren’t your jam, this funky angular style might just change your mind. Though it has angles galore, it’s still designed to lie flat, making it comfortable (and chic) enough for everyday wear.

Get it from Mejuri for $3000

When you get a craving to jazz up your earring game, you can do it in a flash with this cute charm that’ll slip right over your favourite hoops (no matter how big or small they are).

Get it from Mejuri for $148

Curb chains aren’t just for necklaces, so if you’re looking to incorporate the link style into your finger bling, this is a great style to start with. Plus, the centre link is dotted with diamonds, adding a bit of flair to a simple silhouette.

Get it from Mejuri for $448

What’s not to love about this quintessential combo? The huggies feature pavé-set diamonds, while perfect pearl charms add movement and visual interest. Plus, this is totally something you could pass down for generations!

Get it from Mejuri for $548

Each prong-set diamond is not only a different size but a different shape, too, creating a funky mosaic effect. Thanks to the graceful chain, this sparkly pear will be the star of the show every time you wear it.

Get it from Mejuri for $998

No matter how many piercings you have, these are going to steal the spotlight. They’re not only bolder than a ~tradish~ hoop, but also covered in pavé diamonds, adding a fanciness to what would otherwise be a classic daytime style.

Get it from Mejuri for $698