Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom Friends, has passed away at the age of 54 in an apparent drowning.

TMZ initially reported the tragic fate of the American-Canadian actor, stating that he died in his home in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

While he has numerous credits to his name, Perry was best known for portraying Chandler, a witty and sarcastic member of the beloved troupe of friends, alongside Joey, Monica, Ross, Rachel, and Phoebe.

TMZ says that first responders rushed to Perry’s home in response to a cardiac arrest call. Sources told TMZ that Perry was found in his hot tub after a game of pickleball. The last time Perry posted publicly on social media was a picture of him on Instagram where he was relaxing in his hot tub.

Perry had been nominated for several Emmy Awards, including for his portrayal of Bing, but also for a guest appearance he made on the hit show The West Wing.

Since his death went public, there has been an outpouring of support from fans of Friends on social media.

This one really hurts man. RIP Chandler Bing ❤ pic.twitter.com/unWxhwUTiK — 👑KG👑 (@XxiKGixX) October 29, 2023



