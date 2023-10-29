NewsCuratedCelebrities

"Friends" star Matthew Perry remembered for the joy he brought to millions 

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
Oct 29 2023, 6:02 pm
s_bukley/Shutterstock

Tributes are pouring in for the American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry after he passed away in an apparent drowning.

TMZ initially reported the tragic fate of the 54-year-old, stating that he died in his home in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

While he has numerous credits to his name, Perry was best known for portraying Chandler Bing, a witty and sarcastic member of the beloved troupe on the sitcom Friends, alongside Joey, Monica, Ross, Rachel, and Phoebe.

Perry had been nominated for several Emmy Awards, including for his portrayal of Bing, but also for a guest appearance he made on the hit show The West Wing.

The self-proclaimed ‘half-Canadian’ even attended grade school with Justin Trudeau in Ottawa. 

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Perry said he was a couple of years ahead of Trudeau and admitted he wasn’t very friendly to our current Prime Minister when they were kids.

Perry said that in the 5th grade, he and his friend beat up a young Trudeau, potentially due to “pure jealousy.” Adding, “I think he was the only kid in school we could beat up.”

He said he isn’t proud of what happened, but did suggest that the incident was “rather instrumental in him going to such great heights… I think he said, ‘I’m going to rise above this and I’m going to become Prime Minister.'”

Since the news of Perry’s passing, Trudeau shared a post on X in response to thank the actor “for all the laughs,” and express how he will be missed. 

“Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them,” the message reads. 

In a post from the Ottawa Senators hockey account, it also paid tribute to Perry. 

“Saddened to learn about the passing of Matthew Perry, one of Ottawa’s proudest sons and 𝑡ℎ𝑒 biggest hockey fan ♥️ 🕊️,” the post reads. 

Fans of Perry and Hollywood community members have also poured out their condolences. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair)

