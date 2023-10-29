"Friends" star Matthew Perry remembered for the joy he brought to millions 

Tributes are pouring in for the American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry after he passed away in an apparent drowning.

TMZ initially reported the tragic fate of the 54-year-old, stating that he died in his home in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

While he has numerous credits to his name, Perry was best known for portraying Chandler Bing, a witty and sarcastic member of the beloved troupe on the sitcom Friends, alongside Joey, Monica, Ross, Rachel, and Phoebe.

Perry had been nominated for several Emmy Awards, including for his portrayal of Bing, but also for a guest appearance he made on the hit show The West Wing.

The self-proclaimed ‘half-Canadian’ even attended grade school with Justin Trudeau in Ottawa.

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Perry said he was a couple of years ahead of Trudeau and admitted he wasn’t very friendly to our current Prime Minister when they were kids.

Perry said that in the 5th grade, he and his friend beat up a young Trudeau, potentially due to “pure jealousy.” Adding, “I think he was the only kid in school we could beat up.”

He said he isn’t proud of what happened, but did suggest that the incident was “rather instrumental in him going to such great heights… I think he said, ‘I’m going to rise above this and I’m going to become Prime Minister.'”

Since the news of Perry’s passing, Trudeau shared a post on X in response to thank the actor “for all the laughs,” and express how he will be missed.

“Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them,” the message reads.

Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023

In a post from the Ottawa Senators hockey account, it also paid tribute to Perry.

“Saddened to learn about the passing of Matthew Perry, one of Ottawa’s proudest sons and 𝑡ℎ𝑒 biggest hockey fan ♥️ 🕊️,” the post reads.

Saddened to learn about the passing of Matthew Perry, one of Ottawa’s proudest sons and 𝑡ℎ𝑒 biggest hockey fan ♥️ 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/DLmGNx3xdZ — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 29, 2023

Fans of Perry and Hollywood community members have also poured out their condolences.

My love Charlie Puth paid tribute to Matthew Perry at his concert today during his tour and it was beautiful.

🤍🕊️

pic.twitter.com/pUHHQ042nY — marta ❁ (@galitzinecmfort) October 29, 2023

This Lucy Claire Illustration sums it up beautifully 💔🫶🏻 RIP Matthew Perry #sadtimes pic.twitter.com/qSVUbkOItM — Anne-Marie 🏃🏼‍♀️ (@binkybunny7) October 29, 2023

I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair)

Rest in peace Matthew Perry.

We are devastated by the news of your passing.

Could we be any more heartbroken?

No.

You will be forever loved, always missed and never forgotten. Sending love to you, your family, your friends and your fans.#MatthewPerry #RIPMatthewPerry pic.twitter.com/bRXxhX5Kpu — All On The Board (@allontheboard) October 29, 2023

Matthew Perry wanted to be remembered for more than just Friends, it's only right to share this and the support he gave to other addicts. pic.twitter.com/QvZ5wPYaS0 — Emma Wheatley (@emma_wheatley) October 29, 2023