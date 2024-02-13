Canadian man charged with first-degree murder in deaths of partner, three children and partner's relative

Editor’s note: This article mentions details involving the murder of children in Manitoba.

A man from Manitoba has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his partner, their three children, and his partner’s relative.

In a news conference on Monday, RCMP identified 29-year-old Ryan Howard Manoakeesick, a resident of Carman, Manitoba, as the accused man.

“Young, innocent lives were senselessly taken yesterday, and we grieve with all Manitobans,” said Inspector Tim Arseneault on Monday. “Our thoughts are also with the community of Carman, who are mourning the loss of an entire family.”

The five individuals were found dead on February 11 in three locations across Southern Manitoba.

29yo Ryan Howard Manoakeesick, of Carman, has been charged with 5 counts of First Degree Murder in relation to the deaths of a 30yo female, their 3 children; 6yo daughter, 4yo son & 2.5-month-old daughter, and 17yo female. All 5 victims lived together in Carman, MB. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/9goooPbnRz — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 12, 2024

The deceased include Manoakeesick’s six-year-old daughter, four-year-old son and 2.5-month-old daughter. They were found on Highway 248.

His 30-year-old female common-law partner was found dead on Highway 3, and her 17-year-old niece was found dead at their shared residence in Carman, where all five victims lived together, according to the RCMP.

The deceased were located after RCMP responded to a report of a hit-and-run on Highway 3 on Sunday at 7:30 am.

“When officers arrived, the body of an adult female was located just off the highway in a nearby ditch. She was pronounced deceased on scene,” reported the RCMP.

At 10 am, officers responded to a call of a vehicle on fire on Highway 248.

“Initial reports indicated a witness assisted in pulling the three young children from the burning vehicle; however, in speaking with the witness, this is no longer accurate,” stated the RCMP.

“Further information has revealed the suspect removed the children from the vehicle.”

Manoakeesick was found at the scene of the fire and taken into custody.

Manitoba RCMP say autopsies are currently being conducted.