After her show started nearly two hours late, two outraged Madonna fans are suing the Material Girl because they had to wake up early the following day.

Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden of New York attended Madonna’s show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on December 13, part of the pop icon’s “Celebration” tour, according to ABC News.

The show, which was scheduled to start at 8:30 pm, didn’t start until after 10:45 pm, and as a result, the concert didn’t end until 1 am. Since the show ended so late, according to the lawsuit, Fellows and Hadden were “confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs.”

The men, who are also suing entertainment company Live Nation and Barclays Center for a breach of contract, stated that “they had to get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day.”

They also called out the artist and both companies for “unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices” for failing to start on time.

The View co-host Sara Haines weighed in on the issue and called it “disrespectful.”

“Insert any person’s name who [is] two hours late. It’s disrespectful,” said Haines. “You’re literally flipping off your fans who paid to come and watch you. You can be a diva. You should not act like a diva. To me, Madonna is not there.”

She added, “Beyoncé? Always on time. Taylor Swift, Pink, that’s called respectful. It’s how you’re raised. You respect someone’s time the way you expect them to respect yours. You showed up here. They paid hundreds of dollars.”

It’s not the first time Madonna has been sued for starting her shows late.

The artist faced similar lawsuits in 2019 and 2020 when her shows during her “Madame X” tour failed to start at the time stated on tickets. All the lawsuits were voluntarily dismissed.