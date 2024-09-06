It took a while for Jerry Romanoff to discover his huge $1 million lottery win because he was having some trouble seeing without his glasses.

The retiree from St. Catharines, Ontario, matched all seven Encore numbers in the correct order for the August 3 Daily Keno Draw.

“It was early Sunday morning when I scanned my ticket on the OLG app,” Romanoff recalled in a news release. He noted that at the time, he didn’t have his glasses on and initially thought he won a prize of $125.

“This would make sense as a prize for a Daily Keno win, but then I noticed a bunch of zeros,” he continued.

“I stared at my phone screen for about 20 seconds before it finally hit me that I may have won on Encore. When I checked the winning Encore number and saw that my ticket matched, my heart started racing.”

He immediately turned to his wife to tell her that he believed he had won a huge amount.

Then, he headed to the store to get his ticket validated.

“Once it was confirmed that my win was real, I called my wife back. She was so happy and excited for us,” he said.

Romanoff plans to share his winnings with his family and take a trip with his wife.

He noted that while winning is an “overwhelming feeling,” it is also “amazing.”

The lucky winner bought his ticket at Avondale on Linwell Road in St. Catharines.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.