Here's when and where you can watch the "Love Is Blind" season 6 reunion

If you can’t get enough of the Love Is Blind drama, you’re in luck because, like any juicy reality show, there’s a reunion coming your way.

Season 6 of the hit dating/marriage show has brought plenty of drama (we’re looking at you, Jimmy and Chelsea), a very messy cast (ahem… Trevor), and true love to our screens.

Many unfinished storylines also left audiences on the edge of their seats.

So when will you be able to watch the cast reunite and find out the latest on AD and Clay or if Sarah Ann supports Jeramey’s love for tacky Hawaiian shirts in real life just as much as she did on the show?

You won’t need to wait too long because the reunion airs tonight (Wednesday, March 13) exclusively on Netflix at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

Unlike the disastrous reunion of April 2023, this one will not be live.

It was filmed a few weeks ago, but Netflix has released some teasers previewing the drama to come.

There’s also some good news for Canadians looking to find love in the pods.

Netflix is currently accepting auditions for future Love Is Blind seasons, and folks residing in Canada, Ireland, the UK, and the US who are 18 and over can apply.

All you have to do is answer a few questions and upload a one-minute audition video to Netflix’s website.

So, if you’re ready to find true love (like one of the couples from season 6 — we won’t spoil it for you), then shoot your shot and apply now.