Canadian floors "Price is Right" crowd with WILDLY close bid

A Canadian contestant on “The Price is Right” made history on a recent episode after placing a bid within just a dollar of the actual showcase total.

Patrice Masse, a Grande Prarie, Alberta, local, had his incredible moment on Friday night’s episode of the popular game show, earning him the double showcase prize.

“The Price is Right” has contestants guess the price of various items, from regular household items to cars, boats, and vacations.

Contestants guess as close to the exact cost of the items as possible. The finale is the Showcase, where contestants guess the total value of items in one of the two showcases.

Masse was tasked with guessing the prices of several items, including a Kia and a trip to Miami.

He guessed $39,500, coming just one dollar short of the showcase’s actual price of $39,501.

Host Drew Carey’s jaw drops as he begins to read Masse’s guess, and you can see how wild the audience goes as they discover his historic win.

Masse falls to the floor as his winning guess is read out.

“That was the best showcase bid in the history of the show,” Carey says.

“With absolutely no help from anybody in the audience, by the way!”

Some of the prizes he won include a trip to Hawaii, a motorcycle, and a new Kia.

Only one contestant on the show has ever guessed a perfect bid, and that was in 2008 when Terry Kniess earned the double showcase.