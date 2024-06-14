"My heart is filled with gratitude": Lottery win leaves healthcare retiree $1 million richer

After years of helping people as a healthcare industry worker, lottery player Cynthia Schulz has accumulated a lot of luck.

It paid off when she won the $1 million top prize while playing OLG’s Instant Majestic game.

The Pembroke, Ontario, resident is no newbie to the lotto world. She’s been trying her luck for two decades, and instant games are some of her favourites. This win is her biggest one yet.

Schulz visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect her winnings and tell her story.

“I typically purchase the new games,” she shared.

Her newfound fortune had a fun way of finding her.

According to her media statement, the former healthcare worker was out with her husband and some friends on an ATV ride when they stopped for gas.

“The pumps were closed, so we had to go to a different store. That was where I ended up purchasing my ticket,” Schulz shared. It just happened to be the home of her winning ticket — Gourley’s Variety & Gas Bar on Highway 132 in Renfrew.

“When I played my ticket and saw the prize amount, I was shocked. I immediately yelled for my husband! We confirmed the win together on the OLG app and called the kids right away!”

Now that she’s claimed her prize, Schulz’s life is about to take an exciting turn. She plans to catch planes and see the world.

“There will be a lot of people who benefit from this win. This is perfect,” Schulz said, holding her massive cheque. She smiled and became teary-eyed with emotion.

“I love to travel and will set some of this win aside so I can see Italy, Greece, Germany, and Spain. I’m so excited, and my heart is filled with gratitude,” she concluded.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.