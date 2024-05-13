The upcoming Lotto Max draw, set for Tuesday night, is massive, with the lottery jackpot hitting a prize pool of $66 million.

That includes a $60 million jackpot and an estimated six Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million.

The last time someone won a $1 million Maxmillions prize was during the last draw on Friday, May 10. At the time, the jackpot was $55 million with four Maxmillions. The $1 million ticket was sold in Quebec.

So if, by some stroke of luck, you become the next jackpot winner of this life-changing prize, what can you do with $60 million?

For perspective (and for fun), here’s what $60 million can buy you approximately:

85 homes, based on the 2024 national average of $698,530

884 cars, based on the 2023 average selling price of a new car

One year’s worth of groceries for 3,681 families

41,407 iPhone 5 Pros

32 million cups of Tim Hortons double-double coffee

The last time a lottery player won the Lotto Max jackpot was during the April 19 draw when the jackpot hit the game’s maximum prize limit of $70 million, with 13 Maxmillions up for grabs. After weeks without a winner, someone finally won the top prize. The winning ticket was sold in Ontario.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.