"Yes, chef!" Lotto player ready for kitchen upgrade after million-dollar win

It makes perfect sense that a hobby chef would win the lottery on a ticket purchased at a retailer named after a pantry.

Bao Diep of Langley, BC, was at home when he learned that someone in a neighbouring community had won a major prize in the Lotto 6/49 draw. So he pulled up the BCLC Lotto! app.

“I saw that someone won in Abbotsford, so I thought maybe I had a chance,” Diep explained. “I scanned my ticket and saw one million dollars. I was very happy and excited.”

The Metro Vancouver resident bought the winning ticket for the May 1, 2024, draw from the Town Pantry on Maclure Road in Abbotsford.

Diep shared that he plans on celebrating his $1 million windfall during an upcoming trip to Turkey. He added that the prize will allow him to focus on cooking, which is a major hobby of his.

Another future purchase he would love to make is a larger home equipped with a bigger kitchen.

When asked how he feels about winning, Diep responded, “It’s life-changing.”

