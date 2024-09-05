Lottery players have EVEN MORE chances to win Lotto Max prizes

Canadian lottery players are about to get the chance to win even more prizes with the Lotto Max Dream Big Event.

On top of offering the largest jackpots in Canada, like the $70 million someone in Canada scored in August, the lottery game is giving players the opportunity to win weekly prizes.

For every eligible $5 Lotto Max play purchased from September 5 to October 21, 2024, players can earn five entries for chances to win 30 weekly prizes of $10,000 and the grand prize of $1 million.

Entries earned from eligible online purchases are entered into the applicable weekly draw for the week in which they are purchased by the participant.

If you buy your tickets at a retailer, entries are entered into the draw for the week you submit them to the contest site.

Every entry is also submitted into the draw for the $1 million grand prize.

You’ll only be able to participate in the Lotto Max Dream Big Event if you have registered eligible online accounts with Atlantic Lottery, Loto-Québec, OLG, WCLC or BCLC, respectively.

Eligible lottery players living in Ontario must have an account on winnersedge.ca to participate, but they are not required to have an account on OLG.ca.

In addition, residents of Ontario can only participate in the event by buying a Lotto Max play at a participating OLG retailer in the province. Online purchases of lottery tickets on OLG.ca are not eligible.

Contest requirements vary by the participant’s home province or territory, so the corporation advises you to read the full contest rules and regulations here.

The next Lotto Max draw is on Friday, September 6. The jackpot is a massive $65 million, and eight Maxmillions are up for grabs.

