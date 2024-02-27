Would you be able to keep it a secret if you won the lottery? One winner had her reasons for keeping a huge win hush-hush.

Robin De Bruyn, 60, said she tries to play the lottery at least once a week. One day, the Belmont, Ontario, resident purchased a Lottario ticket for $1 at Petro Canada on Dorchester Road in Dorchester. Launched in 1978, Lottario is the province’s first terminal lotto game.

De Bruyn recalled what it was like to discover that she had the winning ticket.

“The day after the draw, I borrowed my partner’s phone and checked my ticket. To my surprise, I was a big winner,” she said. “I froze and looked at my husband in pure shock. I screamed, ‘I won the lottery!'”

She had won a $694,147.20 prize in the January 20, 2024, Lottario draw.

While some winners would likely want to share the amazing news with others, De Bruyn decided to keep her win a secret — at least until she had the cheque in her hands.

“We wanted to keep the moment intimate,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre to collect her windfall.

Now that the secret’s out, De Bruyn said she’ll use her winnings to pay some bills. She’ll also be the money towards investments and home renovations.

“I just stood there frozen in time thinking, ‘Did this really happen to me?'” De Bruyn said. “This win will open up a lot of opportunities.”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.