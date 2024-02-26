Someone in BC is walking around with a winning lottery ticket that’s valued at a whopping $18 million, but they haven’t come forward yet.

Seriously, $18 million!

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, February 23, and the winning numbers were 08, 16, 24, 28, 40, 41, 47, and bonus number 10. The winning ticket was sold on PlayNow.com. All we know is that they bought the ticket in BC.

Imagine waking up to that news on a Saturday morning!

As for other prizes, no one won the second prize worth $171,202.40 or the Lotto Max Extra prize worth $500,000. There were no winners either for the Encore prize worth $1 million.

The next Lotto Max draw will take place on Tuesday, February 27, and the top prize has reset to $10 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.