Here are the winning numbers for Friday's Lotto Max draw

Did you buy a lottery ticket for the recent Lotto Max draw? If you did, make sure to check the winning numbers.

There was a pretty sizeable jackpot worth $30 million during the draw, which took place on Friday, December 8. According to PlayNow, the winning numbers were 08, 09, 11, 23, 25, 32, 34, and bonus number 20. However, no one matched the winning numbers, and there were no winning tickets for the second prize either.

Overall, 33 lottery players came very close to a big win after matching six of the seven winning numbers, each winning a $5,001.60 prize.

No one won the Lotto Max Extra prize worth $500,000. The winning numbers were 7, 25, 84, and 86. However, 41 people will each receive a $1,000 prize after matching three of the four winning numbers. Not bad at all.

If you plan to try your luck in the next Lotto Max draw, the next draw will take place on Tuesday, and the jackpot has now grown to $40 million.