Two lottery players win $1M and $250,000 each — and they're from the same province

One lucky lottery player just became a brand-new millionaire, while another won a quarter-million prize, and they’re both from the same province.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, January 13, with a $28 million Gold Ball prize up for grabs. Although no one won the top prize, someone did win the guaranteed White Ball prize worth $1 million.

According to PlayNow, that ticket (winning number 48365375-01) was sold in Ontario.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

It was a lucky night for another lottery player who also bought their ticket in Ontario.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw were 24, 28, 31, 40, 42, 48, and bonus number 43. They won the second prize after matching five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number. As a result, they’ll soon be taking home a cheque for $274,199.70.

No one won the Classic Draw Extra prize worth $500,000 or the Encore prize worth $1 million.

The next draw will take place on Thursday, January 18, and the Gold Ball prize is now at $30 million.

It seems to be a lucky week for lottery players in Ontario. On January 10, someone from the province won the Lotto 6/49 White Ball prize worth $1 million after matching the numbers 48, 00, 79, 98, and the bonus number 01.

The last time someone won a big Lotto 6/49 jackpot was during the December 9, 2023, draw when a lottery player from Western Canada bought the winning ticket worth a jaw-dropping $50 million.