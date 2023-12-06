"I thought it was a $1,000 win": Three neighbourhood friends shocked by seven-figure lottery win

After years of playing the lottery together, three friends finally won big, and they plan to invest their winnings together.

Stephenton White of Ajax, Alrick McLaren of Whitby, and Joseph Galluzzo of Markham are neighbourhood friends who have been trying their luck in the lottery together for the past eight years.

One day, White was checking their ticket using the OLG App when he paused.

“I saw the Big Winner screen and thought, ‘Holy cow!’”

McLaren had just left at that point and likely had to make a quick U-turn.

“Alrick just drove away, and I called him to tell him to come back!” recalled White.

The three friends had won a Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize worth $1 million in the November 8, 2023, draw.

Next, they sent Galluzo a screenshot of their win.

“I thought it was a $1,000 win at first,” said Galluzo. “I was so excited when I realized it was $1 million! It’s unbelievable news.”

For McLaren, the win was even more meaningful because he got to experience it with his favourite people.

“It’s so special to win this with the guys,” he said with a smile. “We have so much history together.”

Since playing the lottery together has brought them luck, they’re hoping to recreate that luck in their future endeavours: the trio said they’ll be using a portion of their winnings and investing in real estate together.

“I always hoped to win with these two,” said White. “They’re good guys, and our friendship is real.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Markham Road in Markham.