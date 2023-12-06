Mid-week lottery results: Winning numbers for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw

Did you buy a lottery ticket for last night’s draw? If so, dig out that ticket and make sure to check the results.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Tuesday, December 5, and the winning numbers were 03, 04, 08, 10, 38, 43, 47, and bonus number 18, according to PlayNow. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a night for winners.

No one matched the winning numbers for the $25 million jackpot. As a result, the top prize has now grown to $30 million.

There was no winner for the second prize worth $137,832.20, but 26 people will each receive $5,301.20 after matching six of the seven winning numbers.

The Extra winning numbers for the $500,000 prize were 8, 25, 55, and 64, but no one won the half-million prize.

Hopefully, lottery players’ luck will change in the next draw, which will take place on Friday.