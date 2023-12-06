NewsCanadaLotteryCanada

Mid-week lottery results: Winning numbers for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Dec 6 2023, 2:39 pm
Mid-week lottery results: Winning numbers for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw
Irish Mae Silvestre/Daily Hive

Did you buy a lottery ticket for last night’s draw? If so, dig out that ticket and make sure to check the results.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Tuesday, December 5, and the winning numbers were 03, 04, 08, 10, 38, 43, 47, and bonus number 18, according to PlayNow. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a night for winners.

No one matched the winning numbers for the $25 million jackpot. As a result, the top prize has now grown to $30 million.

Jade Prevost Manuel/Shutterstock

There was no winner for the second prize worth $137,832.20, but 26 people will each receive $5,301.20 after matching six of the seven winning numbers.

The Extra winning numbers for the $500,000 prize were 8, 25, 55, and 64, but no one won the half-million prize.

Hopefully, lottery players’ luck will change in the next draw, which will take place on Friday.

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Canada
+ Lottery
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop