Two lottery winners from the same province split a massive prize

Luck struck twice in Ontario as two lottery players from the province ended up sharing a huge jackpot.

All eyes were on the prize during the June 1 Lotto 6/49 draw. At the time, the Gold Ball prize was worth a massive $58 million; however, no one won the top prize.

The Classic Draw winning numbers were 17, 22, 28, 35, 37, 41, and bonus 18, and a winner from Quebec won the $5 million top prize.

As for the second prize, worth $331,464.40, two people matched five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number. As a result, they’ll each split the prize. Meet the winners:

“I immediately froze”

Ronald Neumann, a Niagara-on-the-Lake resident, says he only plays the lottery occasionally, but when he does, he buys tickets for Lotto 6/49. Although he often uses OLG’s Quick Pick feature, he sometimes chooses his own numbers.

“I was at the store when I decided to check my tickets on the ticket checker. When I scanned this one, I immediately froze,” recalled Neumann.

He couldn’t believe that after splitting the prize with another winner, he had just won $165,732.20.

“It was a numbing feeling, and it certainly came as a surprise!” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “All that was going through my mind was how I could put this money to good use.”

He’s still thinking about what to do with his windfall.

“I haven’t quite determined what I will do yet, so I will save it for now,” said the financially savvy winner.

Neumann’s winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Glendale Avenue in St. Catherines.

“I was so excited; I couldn’t sleep last night”

Like Neumann, Vinh An Nguyen also plays the lottery occasionally. When he does, Nguyen said he buys tickets for Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 when the jackpots are high.

The Ottawa-based consultant remembers the moment he found out that he had won.

“I was visiting with a friend when I decided to check my tickets on the OLG app,” stated Nguyen. “I saw the ‘Big Winner’ screen and couldn’t believe it! I had to check my ticket three times to be sure. It was amazing!”

Still in disbelief, he decided to keep the news a secret.

“I wasn’t sure it was real, so I didn’t want to say anything to anyone. I started my prize claim online, still believing this couldn’t be true. Now I know it’s real,” he said, laughing.

“I was so excited; I couldn’t sleep last night. I never imagined this would happen. I feel lucky, happy, and grateful for this win!”

While at the prize centre, he said he’s still considering what to do with his winnings.

“I have some decisions to make,” said Nguyen. “I will invest and allow it to grow while I consider my options. I may save it to buy a home.”

His winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Jane Street in North York.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.