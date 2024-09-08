Don’t forget to check the winning numbers if you bought a ticket for the recent lottery draw.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, September 7, and the Gold Ball prize was worth $14 million at the time. However, no one won the main prize, but someone did win the $1 million White Ball prize. According to PlayNow, that ticket was sold somewhere in Ontario, and the winning number was 54269201-01.

Apart from the $1 million win, it didn’t appear to be a particularly lucky night for lottery players regarding other big prizes.

The Classic Draw winning numbers were 08, 21, 33, 34, 37, 47, and bonus 24, but no one won the $5 million prize. Similarly, no one will take home the Classic Draw second prize worth $244,018.70. However, 70 lottery players will split the third prize after they matched five of the six winning numbers. Each one will receive $1,463.80.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

In BC, the Classic Draw Extra winning numbers were 37, 67, 92, and 97, but no one won the $500,000 prize. The Encore winning number in Ontario was 0546358, but no one won the $1 million prize.

The last time someone won the jackpot was on August 28, when a couple from Quebec matched the winning number 76249451-01, instantly making them $50 million richer.

Mohamed Karim Mamlouk called his wife at work the day after the draw to tell her he had just checked his ticket, but Insaf Bach Werdiane was busy at her job and didn’t respond for ages. When he finally got through to her, she had trouble believing what she heard. Read their full story here.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is set for Wednesday, September 11, and the Gold Ball prize is now worth $16 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.