Mid-week winners: Four Canadian lottery players split second prize

If you bought a lottery ticket for the recent draw, make sure to check it because there are a couple of big winners.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Tuesday, April 23, and the prize was worth $21 million. No one matched the winning numbers 07, 14, 17, 26, 29, 38, 39, and bonus number 18 to win the jackpot, but some lottery players did come quite close.

After they matched six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, four lucky Canadians will split the second prize, each walking away with $39,126.00.

Thirty-five people will split the third prize, each winning $4,471.50.

For the Encore prize, someone in Ontario will be $1 million richer after matching the winning number 1107082.

The last time someone won the jackpot was last week when a lottery player won a jaw-dropping $70 million.

“The winning jackpot ticket worth $70 million for the Friday, April 19, 2024, Lotto Max draw was sold in Toronto,” stated a release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG). “The winner(s) will be revealed when they claim this life-changing windfall through the OLG Prize Centre.”

The jackpot is now worth $26 million, and the next draw will be held on Friday, April 26.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.