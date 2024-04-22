What happens if you win a life-changing amount of money in the lottery but your family doesn’t believe you? They still get the fruits of your win, of course.

A lottery player from Cambridge, Ontario, recently matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order and won $100,000. And despite his wife finding the news too good to be true at first, he’s treating her to a nice shopping spree.

Forty-six-year-old Christopher Jeynes won $100,000 in the March 20 Lotto 6/49 draw.

He had just finished work when he decided to look at the OLG app on his phone to check the status of his ticket.

“I saw the Big Winner screen and had to do a double take. I was asking myself if this was real, and I called my wife right away,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque.

The news was hardly believable for Christopher, so it makes sense that his wife was initially skeptical. But she came around when the winner video-called her.

“She told me to FaceTime her – it was a chaotic but wonderful moment,” Christopher said.

“We told the kids right away, and they were so happy. I am over the moon. It’s such a wonderful feeling,” he smiled.

Christopher and his wife decided to splurge on brand-new furniture. They also put some of the prize money aside for a family trip, bills, and the future in general.

“I’d also like to treat my wife to a shopping spree and there might be a new barbecue in my future,” the proud dad and husband said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer Snack Express on Richmond Street in Chatham.

If you often play the lottery, it might be a good time to look through your tickets.

This past weekend, a very lucky Canadian lottery player won the $70,000,000 Lotto Max jackpot.

“Check your Lotto Max tickets, Ontario, because many winning tickets were sold across the province from last night’s draw, including the $70 million jackpot-winning ticket!” reads a release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

The ticket was sold in Toronto. Could it be yours? 👀