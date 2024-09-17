Tonight’s upcoming jackpot is a record-breaking one, but how likely are you to win a massive lottery prize?

The Lotto Max jackpot is set for Tuesday, September 17, and unlike the game’s usual top prize limit of $70 million, this time, the jackpot is worth a jaw-dropping $80 million for the first time.

“The Lotto Max jackpot has now reached an eye-popping $80 million because the jackpot cap was recently increased to allow for this new maximum value,” states a release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

“And in addition to the record-breaking jackpot, there are also an estimated 18 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs for the next draw!”

Lottery players across Canada are likely dreaming of what they will do if they win the life-changing $80 million prize. But how realistic is that dream?

British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) did the math.

To win the top prize, you need to match all seven winning numbers, and your chances of winning the main jackpot are one in 33,294,800. While they aren’t the most favourable odds, it can happen, as one Ontario couple found out after winning the $70 million prize in the August 20 draw. Read their full story here.

The second prize is 2.5% of the pool fund. You’ll need to match six of the winning numbers and the bonus number to win. Your chances of winning the second prize are slightly better than your chances of winning the top prize: 1 in 4,756,400.

With 18 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs, surely the chances of becoming a millionaire overnight are slightly better, right?

Well, not really.

To win a $1 million Maxmillions prize, you’ll have to match all seven winning numbers, and your chances of doing that are 1 in 33,294,800.

Undeterred by these odds? Then you can try your luck in tonight’s draw. Lotto Max costs $5 per play. And if you do win the jackpot, make sure to follow this expert’s advice on what you should do if you win big.

